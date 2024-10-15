The Alluring Washington City Painted In Fall Foliage Hues With Endless Outdoor Adventures

When you think of traveling in the fall, your mind may immediately go to those New England destinations with vibrant, leafy views and historic charm. As it turns out, the other side of the country can offer you that, too, with a trip to Spokane. The city is especially beautiful in the fall, with trees turning vibrant shades of red, orange, and yellow and a variety of outdoor autumn activities for the whole family to enjoy.

As Washington's second-largest city, with nearly 230,000 residents, Spokane is located in Eastern Washington, about a four-hour drive from Seattle and just 45 minutes from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. In fall, the weather is just about picture-perfect. You get lows down around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, giving a crispness to the evenings and mornings, and the highs during the day reach around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

One of the must-visit places right in Spokane to see beautiful fall colors is Manito Park. First opened in 1904, it now features six garden areas spanning 90 acres, with a series of paths and sidewalks connecting them all. The maples around the Japanese Garden turn a particularly impressive shade of red during fall.

