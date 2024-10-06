One Of New England's Most Iconic Fall Destinations Has Vibrant Leafy Views And Historic Charm

If you're planning an autumnal East Coast escape, there is a bounty of options to choose from. While it may be difficult to decide between bustling locales full of art and culture like New York City or quiet countryside towns brimming with history and fall foliage like Stowe, Vermont, there's a stunning New England region that boasts the best of both worlds.

Tucked between New York City and Boston, the Berkshires in Massachusetts is renowned for its historic villages, natural beauty, visual arts museums, and rich cultural experiences. Whether you're bound for an intimate East Coast couples trip, or a family vacation to tour the best fall foliage across New England, the Berkshires offers something for everyone to enjoy. Explore sleepy, Norman Rockwell-style towns, discover historic districts tucked into small towns, trek through leafy landscapes on outdoor adventures, and soak up the magic of autumn in the storybook setting of the Berkshires.