One Of New England's Most Iconic Fall Destinations Has Vibrant Leafy Views And Historic Charm
If you're planning an autumnal East Coast escape, there is a bounty of options to choose from. While it may be difficult to decide between bustling locales full of art and culture like New York City or quiet countryside towns brimming with history and fall foliage like Stowe, Vermont, there's a stunning New England region that boasts the best of both worlds.
Tucked between New York City and Boston, the Berkshires in Massachusetts is renowned for its historic villages, natural beauty, visual arts museums, and rich cultural experiences. Whether you're bound for an intimate East Coast couples trip, or a family vacation to tour the best fall foliage across New England, the Berkshires offers something for everyone to enjoy. Explore sleepy, Norman Rockwell-style towns, discover historic districts tucked into small towns, trek through leafy landscapes on outdoor adventures, and soak up the magic of autumn in the storybook setting of the Berkshires.
Explore picturesque towns rich with history
Boasting their own unique charms and attractions, there are a number of small towns dotting the quaint countryside of the Berkshires. In the county's southern region, you'll find its largest town, Great Barrington. Famed for a vibrant downtown with farm-to-table dining options like 20 Railroad Public House, a bounty of boutiques and galleries, and one of the country's oldest streets, it's the perfect stop for foodies, window shoppers, and historians alike. Discover a taste of Americana in the small but mighty mountain town of Stockbridge, which features colonial-style architecture, historic B&Bs, and the Norman Rockwell Museum, which is open Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you want to soak up some more history, head to Stockbridge's neighboring town, Lee. Named after Revolutionary War patriot General Charles Lee, its downtown district is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and features buildings like the Congregational Church, whose 150-foot steeple towers over the sleepy town. Further north, the state's smallest city, North Adams, hosts a variety of cultural attractions, including the country's largest contemporary art museum, the Mass MoCA. Featuring expansive art galleries, rotating exhibits, and indoor and outdoor performance spaces, you can visit the museum Wednesday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Discover natural autumnal beauty
If you want to branch out and bask in the county's natural beauty, there are a number of outdoor options. Located in the Berkshire's northern region, Williamstown is surrounded by stunning outdoor wonderlands like the Hopkins Memorial Forest. Home to 12 miles of public trails, it's the ideal locale if you fancy a crisp autumn stroll. If you love a good garden, visit the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge. The oldest botanical garden in New England, the grounds are bursting with 24 acres of various species of plants, flowers, and trees. If you visit in early October, check out the annual Harvest Festival. Celebrating the natural beauty of autumn, the festival features over 80 craft and food vendors and fall-themed family entertainment; it falls on the second weekend of October this year.
When you're ready to call it a day, there are a myriad of lodging options in The Berkshires. Check into the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge for a charming stay in a historic B&B. Unwind by the beautiful Laurel Lake at the Black Swan Inn in Lee for a peaceful mountain retreat, or book a familiar hotel close to all the action like Holiday Inn Express in the Great Barrington-Lenox area. Wherever you roam in the Berkshires, an enchanting autumn is sure to follow.