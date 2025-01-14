Michigan's Oldest City Has An Intriguing Tourist Trademark That Connects Two Great Lakes

The St. Mary's River divides the U.S. from Canada and Lake Superior from Lake Ontario. Along its shores, the city of Sault Ste. Marie has been a place where Native Americans gathered, fished, and hunted for centuries. By the time French settler Father Jacques Marquette founded the city in 1668, Native Americans had established a thriving community along the river, spread out along both sides of the water. Today, the city — which belongs to Ontario on its north shore and Michigan on its south shore — is famed for the Soo Locks, a system that moves boats from the deep water of Lake Superior to the shallower water of Lake Huron by raising and lowering water levels in the river within several connected chambers.

The part of Sault Ste. Marie that sits on Michigan's Upper Peninsula became a separate town, and part of the United States, in 1797, making it not only Michigan's oldest city, but even older than the state. And since it's located between the wilds of Lake Superior, with its adventure-filled remote national park, and Lake Huron, with its romantic lakeside getaways, it makes for a perfect place to explore all that Michigan's Upper Peninsula has to offer.

You can reach Sault Ste. Marie via flights into Chippewa County International Airport, located 20 miles south of Sault Ste. Marie in Kincheloe, Michigan. On the Canadian side of the border, Ontario's Sault Ste. Marie Airport is located about 13 miles and one international border away from the Michigan city.