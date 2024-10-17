One Of The Mediterranean's Best-Kept Secrets Is An Unspoiled, Car-Free Island In Italy

South of Elba, Giglio, and the other jewels that make up the seven beautiful Italian islands of the Tuscan Archipelago, Giannutri is a small car-free gem with crystal clear waters and the ruins of an ancient Roman villa. The island — shaped like a crescent — is only 2.6 square kilometers large and is home to only about 15 permanent residents — although this number quickly multiplies as tourists arrive in the summer. Part of the Tuscan Archipelago National Park, the island's few roads are only open to commercial vehicles and garbage trucks, so the only way to get around is on foot.

To get to Giannutri, you must leave Porto Santo Stefano in Monte Argentario, a promontory on Italy's western coast, about halfway between Rome and Pisa. One ferry ticket and one hour later, you'll arrive in Cala dello Spalmatoio, the gateway to the treasures of this little island, including more spectacular coves and the impressive ruins of Villa Domizia, a summer palace that dates back to the 2nd century A.D.

Here's everything you need to know about making the most of your time on Giannutri, like how to find the best snorkeling spots and visit the ancient ruins.