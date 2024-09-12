The Best Attractions You Can't Skip On Your Trip To Florence, Italy, According To Travelers
Between beautiful Italian islands that don't get enough attention, stunning beaches on the Amalfi coast, and history-rich cities that are friendly to tourists, there's no shortage of beauty and culture to explore in Italy. Within this must-see European country, Florence, in the heart of Italy's Tuscany region, is no exception. Surrounded by hills, vineyards, orchards, and filled with nearly endless art, history, and culture to explore, it's no wonder why millions of tourists flock to Florence each year.
As a cornerstone of Italian culture and art, there's plenty to discover within Florence, a city that seems to transport you back in time with its cobblestone streets and medieval alleyways. Those seeking out-of-this-world views, Renaissance art, intricate architecture, and authentic Italian charm can easily be overwhelmed trying to settle on a Florence itinerary, which is why we've narrowed down the best attractions for you. These include plenty of artistic excursions, historic landmarks, and gardens. For this selection of Florence's best sightseeing, we consulted travel blogs, Tripadvisor reviews, Reddit threads, and tourism sites.
Santa Maria del Fiore
If there's only one thing to do in Florence, let it be a visit to the Santa Maria del Flore cathedral. One of the largest cathedrals in the world, Santa Maria del Fiore, was completed in the 1400s and has since become recognized as the symbol of Florence. The church itself is filled with history and art and is known for its distinctive white, red, and green marble with geometric and floral adornments. Inside, visitors can admire the stained glass windows, marble mosaic floors, and art from various eras and artists.
Visiting the iconic Brunelleschi's Dome, known as the Duomo, is also a must. With over 450 stairs, it's a bit of a difficult climb but well worth it for the panoramic views of the city and surrounding hills of Tuscany, Italy's finest wine destination. To visit the dome specifically, you have to book tickets ahead of time for a certain time slot. A visit to the dome can be purchased as part of the Brunelleschi Pass, which lets you into all five landmarks in Piazza Duomo, for €30 or about $33, as of August 2024. Visiting the cathedral itself is free; just keep in mind to keep your legs and shoulders covered, wear close-toed shoes, and remove any hats or sunglasses.
Giotto's Bell Tower
Located next to the Santa Maria del Fiore cathedral, Giotto's Bell Tower is another historic landmark offering stellar views of Florence. Officially completed in 1359, the bell tower was constructed by three architects, which is evident by the different architectural and artistic styles incorporated throughout the building. Giotto's Bell Tower includes various types of marble and sculptures and utilizes different elements of late-medieval Tuscan and Gothic styles. The outside, meanwhile, is decked out in red, white, and green marble.
Of course, the scenery is the main draw for tourists. While it's comparable to the Duomo, climbing the bell tower offers great views of the dome, making it especially worthwhile, especially for photography lovers. While this can be a difficult climb for some (there are 414 steps, to be exact), the views make it a must in Florence. Tickets can be purchased as part of a pass to numerous attractions in Florence.
Boboli Gardens
Established by the Medici family, this picturesque garden has everything from ancient and Renaissance sculptures, grottos, and fountains, which include the Fountain of Neptune, the Fountain of the Ocean, and the Buontalenti Grotto. After its initial creation in the 16th century, Boboli Gardens continued to develop and evolve through the 19th century. Visitors can view the numerous design styles and elements from various time periods, from Renaissance classicism to the more ornate Baroque style, and even whimsical elements like mythological creatures.
Referred to as a "massive green paradise," by one Tripadvisor reviewer, Boboli Gardens also offers stunning views of Florence as well as the surrounding hills. "The Boboli Gardens are just wow!," said another reviewer on the platform. "They are so manicured and intricate it's easy to get lost in this maze of beauty. From beautiful fountains and majestic views of the Florence skyline, you won't want to miss it." Considered one of the most important examples of an Italian garden, it can be enjoyed separately for €10 (about $11) or combined with a visit to the Pitti Palace, which is in the same vicinity, for €22 (approximately $24).
Palazzo Vecchio
For a journey back into the Renaissance era to a destination bursting with history, art, and a side of political intrigue, look no further than Palazzo Vecchio. This historic town hall is located in Piazza della Signoria, Florence's most significant square. The palazzo, built between 1299 and 1314, resembles a castle and is decked out with artwork and frescoes, and, of course, outstanding views of the city, especially from the tower Torre di Arnolfo.
"The place is a MUST," said a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Beautiful from top to bottom. Masterpieces are awesome. Got to catch your breath to make it to the top of the tower but, you will get the BEST view in Florence." You can even explore the numerous secret passageways built by the influential Medici to serve as an escape route, a space for confidential conversations and strategizing, and a place to store valuables. Its rich political history makes this spot particularly significant, and it is known as one of Florence's most famous symbols. Admission starts at €19, or approximately $21.
Ponte Vecchio
Visiting this bridge on the Arno River is one of the most famous things to do in Florence, and rightfully so. It was originally built in 966, and the current structure goes back to 1345 after it was rebuilt due to a flood, making it one of the oldest surviving stone bridges in Europe. The bridge even includes a passageway constructed by the Medicis so they could travel between the Uffizi and the Palazzo Pitti on the other side of the Arno River.
Notably, it is also the only bridge in Florence that escaped destruction during the Second World War. During the 15th and 16th centuries, it was largely butcher shops that lined the bridge until 1593, when Ferdinand I decided only to permit dealers of precious metals to occupy the storefronts, a tradition that has remained till today. Nowadays, it is a popular place to photograph and walk across. One portion of the bridge is even home to a number of love locks or padlocks left by couples as a symbol of their love. It is well worth a visit — at night, street performers will even play music, adding to the romantic ambiance.
Uffizi Galleries
Florence is considered to be the birthplace of the Renaissance, and there's no better place to dive into that history than at Uffizi Galleries. Housed in a building dating back to the 1560s, this museum is world-famous, thanks to its impressive collection of art from the 14th century and Renaissance period, as well as its many ancient statues. "The Birth of Venus" and "La Primavera" by Sandro Botticelli are a couple of famous works you can find here.
If you need another reason to visit, the museum promises even more gorgeous Florence views — including the San Miniato Church, the Bardini Gardens, and Ponte Vecchio across the Arno River. Considered one of the world's top art museums, Uffizi Galleries is "well worth it," wrote one Redditor in the subreddit r/florence. "... it's an unforgettable collection of great art," they continued. Unsurprisingly, it can get crowded, especially during the late spring and fall, so booking your tickets in advance and timing your tour for later in the day is advised. To get the most out of your trip, you might want to visit Italy during this season.
Piazzale Michelangelo
This square is located on a hill overlooking Florence, offering a stunning 360-degree view of the city. Yes, Florence is full of gorgeous viewpoints, but this one claims to be one of the best. "Definitely walk across the Ponte Vecchio and walk up to the Piazza Michelangelo for the best views of the city – particularly at sunset," said one Redditor in r/florence. On Tripadvisor, it's even rated the No.1 activity to do in Florence.
Piazzale Michelangelo came to be during the reconstruction of Florence's boundaries in the 1800s and was created in a classic 19th-century design meant to highlight some of Michelangelo's work. Today, tourists flock to this destination for its replica of Michelangelo's "David" sculpture and, mainly, to take in more of Florence's out-of-this-world views. To reach the square, you can easily walk from the city center (it's a little over a mile away from the Duomo but involves walking uphill) or from Boboli Gardens. It is easily accessible by car and bus as well.
Galleria dell'Accademia di Firenze
Renaissance fans should definitely add a visit to the Galleria dell'Accademia di Firenze to their itineraries, as it's home to one of the Renaissance period's most notable works — the iconic 17-foot "David" sculpture by Michelangelo. While that alone makes it worth visiting (take it from one Redditor in r/florence, who wrote, "... David took my breath away. If I had to see one, I would pick Academia just to see David alone."), this museum houses the largest collection of Michelangelo sculptures in the world, as well as Florentine paintings by artists such as Botticelli and Ghirlandaio. There's even a room featuring ancient musical instruments, plus lots of Gothic artworks.
This is overall a smaller museum than Uffizi Galleries, and you can aim to spend an hour or so here. Regular admission is €16 (about $17), with an extra €4 if booked online. Due to this museum's popularity, it's recommended that you book ahead of time, and try to plan for your visit for first thing in the morning or around 5 p.m.
Baptistery of San Giovanni
By now, you know that Florence is brimming with history, but this spot is especially significant. Believed to have been built upon the ruins of a Roman temple from the fourth or fifth century and then dedicated in 1059, this is one of the oldest religious sites in the city of Florence. Located in Piazza del Duomo, the baptistery is known for its octagonal structure, patterned marble design, decorated doors, and Byzantine mosaics dating back to the 13th and 14th centuries.
Tickets can be purchased as part of a Piazza Duomo pass, starting at €15, about $16. The baptistry on its own is relatively small, and you can expect to just spend 15 minutes or so. If you decide not to venture inside, the golden panels depicting scenes from the Old Testament can be seen from outside on one of the historic doors and are worth a look.
Mercato Centrale
It's not a true visit to Italy without a stop at a traditional Italian market. Lovers of food and culture, or those just looking for souvenirs or even to window shop, should pay a visit to Mercato Centrale, a popular market in San Lorenzo district. "This is truly one of the best kept secret food havens in Firenze!" wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer. Mercato Centrale has been serving locals and tourists alike since 1874 and is known for its many artisan items, produce, cheese, wine, and lots more.
Its food hall on the second floor is the perfect place to grab a snack or meal as well. Here, visitors can find plenty of traditional Italian dining options, along with burgers, dumplings, vegan items, and more. "Definitely worth a stop, and come hungry!" said a previous visitor on Tripadvisor. Open daily from 9 a.m. until midnight, this spot is not to be missed.
Basilica of Santa Croce
The Basilica of Santa Croce is the largest Franciscan church in the world and dates all the way back to the early 1200s. This religious site initially served as the burial site for Franciscan friars, but over time, it became the choice for local wealthy and powerful families as well. Its most notable tombs include those of prominent figures such as Galileo Galilei, Niccolò Machiavelli, and Michelangelo Buonarroti. There is also a memorial to the poet Dante Alighieri, although he was not buried here. There's also a leather school attached to the church where visitors can purchase leather goods and see them being made.
"So much historical significance and such a stunning piece of architecture," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Do not miss this if you are in Florence." It's recommended that you purchase your tickets online ahead of time to visit the Basilica of Santa Croce. Admission begins at €8, plus €1 for online bookings (approximately $8 plus $1).
Cappelle Medicee
This underrated destination was the former chapel of the Medicis, which now houses the tombs of many members of the influential family. Michelangelo carved two Medici tombs — one of which is considered one of his best pieces of work. Apart from its historical significance, this chapel is deemed one of Florence's few examples of Baroque style and is "absolutely breathtaking. [The] Building is ornate carved marble and designed by Michelangelo," according to one Redditor in the subreddit r/florence, thanks to its decadent use of jewels, frescoes, and statues.
Despite its immense history and artistry, this is an often overlooked gem in Florence. "Be sure the visit inside the Cappelle (closed on Sundays) to see the amazing works of art inside. The place is like a shrine of art. The outside does not give away anything from what's waiting inside," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. Admission is €9, or €32 (about $10 or $35) to also visit Michelangelo's secret room, a space dedicated to the artist's mural drawings.
Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella
The Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella has been a hub for fragrances, medicines, and herbal products for centuries and is known as the world's oldest pharmacy. Back in the 1200s, the pharmacy was used solely by the Dominican friars at the Basilica of Santa Maria Novella. By the next century, word began to spread about the amazing medicinal treatments, especially the perfumed waters that became popular during the 1381 plague. In 1612, the pharmacy was officially founded, and by the 1800s, wood paneling, chandeliers, and frescoed ceilings were added to beautify the space.
"It is actually a glorious old-world perfume boutique," said one Redditor on the subreddit r/ItalyTravel. "Not just for the perfumes out on display but the ambience and architecture are worth the visit alone." A stop here is definitely a must on your trip to Florence. You can even still purchase handcrafted perfume, candles, soap, or skincare products here for the perfect memento. The pharmacy still sources its fresh herbs and ingredients from its own garden, honoring the tradition of the friars from centuries before.
Bardini Gardens
Tucked away in the quiet Oltrarno neighborhood is another one of Florence's hidden gems. The Bardini Gardens has seen seven centuries of Florentine and gardening styles, incorporating 16th and 17th century Baroque elements to 19th century Victorian touches such as rose bushes and other flowers. Although less visited than the Boboli Gardens, Bardini is no less impressive, with about 200 sculptures, 13 fountains, three grottoes, and an extensive array of trees and plants.
Its true highlights, however, are its purple wisteria tunnel, which is best visited from April to October, as well as its medieval staircase. "It is a bit off the beaten path ... however, you will be rewarded with few crowds and amazing grounds and views over all of Florence. Numerous areas to explore, and in the spring, [many] blooming flowers. There is also a cafe and some seating if you desire to rest and enjoy the views," said a reviewer on Tripadvisor.
Brancacci Chapel
Although it's sometimes referred to as the "Sistine Chapel of the Early Renaissance," the Brancacci Chapel is often overlooked. A must for any art history lover, the two layers of frescoes, painted during the 1400s were considered iconic for its time, thanks to its use of light, shade, and perspective. It's even said to have inspired many other artists' work throughout the following century. Over time, the chapel incorporated additional artwork as well.
Despite its small size, Brancacci is home to some of the most pivotal works from the Florentine Renaissance. A true hidden gem, Brancacci Chapel limits its number of visitors at a time, so you can even avoid the crowds. "Even in a city teeming with amazing art and architecture, the Brancacci Chapel is well worth a visit ... I recommend paying the few euros for the excellent , which explains the [fresco] cycle in detail and puts the artwork into greater context." said a Tripadvisor reviewer.
Methodology
Florence is a city full of exciting cultural excursions, museums, and historical sites, and one would be remiss not to see these gems. To narrow down the list of best things to do in Florence, we reviewed travel blogs, Tripadvisor reviews, Reddit threads, and tourism sites to determine the attractions that past visitors typically recommend to those yet to explore the Tuscan city.