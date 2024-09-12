The Best Attractions You Can't Skip On Your Trip To Florence, Italy, According To Travelers

If there's only one thing to do in Florence, let it be a visit to the Santa Maria del Flore cathedral. One of the largest cathedrals in the world, Santa Maria del Fiore, was completed in the 1400s and has since become recognized as the symbol of Florence. The church itself is filled with history and art and is known for its distinctive white, red, and green marble with geometric and floral adornments. Inside, visitors can admire the stained glass windows, marble mosaic floors, and art from various eras and artists.

Visiting the iconic Brunelleschi's Dome, known as the Duomo, is also a must. With over 450 stairs, it's a bit of a difficult climb but well worth it for the panoramic views of the city and surrounding hills of Tuscany, Italy's finest wine destination. To visit the dome specifically, you have to book tickets ahead of time for a certain time slot. A visit to the dome can be purchased as part of the Brunelleschi Pass, which lets you into all five landmarks in Piazza Duomo, for €30 or about $33, as of August 2024. Visiting the cathedral itself is free; just keep in mind to keep your legs and shoulders covered, wear close-toed shoes, and remove any hats or sunglasses.