Flight Attendants Hate When Passengers Make A Common Mistake During Food Service

While being a passenger on a commercial flight these days is no picnic, being one of the flight attendants who have to board the aircraft day after day, flight after flight, offers its own set of challenges, to which passengers don't always pay much attention. While you sometimes don't get in-flight food and beverage service on short-haul or turbulent flights, meal service still exists on many international flights. You'll almost always be offered a beverage on short-haul flights, too. The best way to make friends with the flight attendants and have the best in-flight dining experience during meal service is to sit down, wait your turn, and respond to the questions your flight attendants are asking rather than asking what they are not prepared to give at the moment.

Advertisement

Common annoyances for flight attendants include passengers disrupting the flow of in-flight service by getting up during meal service or asking for exactly what's on the cart that just went by. Most flight attendants, who want to keep their reputation and that of their airline intact, will only speak to reporters on a first-name basis. We've collected some of their comments while keeping them on a first-name basis to respect their privacy.