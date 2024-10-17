Escape Las Vegas Crowds At A Nearby Picturesque Cove With Glistening Emerald Waters
Newcomers to Las Vegas may think the Venetian Hotel's gondolas are the beginning and end of watersports in this scorching desert city, but they'd be mistaken. Lake Mead, a reservoir on the Colorado River, is just 30 miles east of the bustling city, and while it is perfect for high-intensity watersports or trying out your other favorite lake toys, if you want a more tranquil adventure, head to a stunning cove with shining green waters.
About 20 miles south of Hoover Dam is the Willow Beach Marina, home to the beautiful Emerald Cove — a small craggy river cave tucked away in Black Canyon's volcanic rock and limestone. Emerald Cove (or Emerald Cave) is just 2.5 miles up the river from Willow Beach. Tour operators offer kayak rentals to this hidden corner of the Colorado River, and they provide space for tents and RVs, too. Willow Beach and Emerald Cove are among the best places to escape the Las Vegas crowds, offering an interesting day-trip alternative to the many national parks within driving distance of Las Vegas.
Kayaking to the Emerald Cove
Emerald Cove gets its name from the stunning green hues of its water. The cove is a nice spot all times of day, but the color is best in the mid-afternoon when the sun hits the fresh spring water just right to illuminate it in a radiant gemstone green. There are numerous ways to reach Emerald Cove, including by kayak. Viator provides half-day kayak tours offering hotel pick-up and all the gear and sustenance you'll need, including bottled water, protein bars, chips, and fruit, along with kayaks, paddles, and life vests. National park entrance fees are included, too.
Groups are limited to 12 people, owing to the cove's surprisingly diminutive size, which allows no more than a few kayaks at a time. The waters are calm, so beginner kayakers and children should have no problem during this excursion. Prices start at around $109 per person for those driving to Willow Beach, or you can add a hotel pick-up, which bumps the price up to $154 per person.
Customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive, as it has over 3,700 five-star reviews. One reviewer writes, "The weather was incredible & the views were ridiculously gorgeous." Continue your journey down the Colorado River by visiting Mohave Lake, a breathtaking Lake Mead alternative without crowds.