Escape Las Vegas Crowds At A Nearby Picturesque Cove With Glistening Emerald Waters

Emerald Cove gets its name from the stunning green hues of its water. The cove is a nice spot all times of day, but the color is best in the mid-afternoon when the sun hits the fresh spring water just right to illuminate it in a radiant gemstone green. There are numerous ways to reach Emerald Cove, including by kayak. Viator provides half-day kayak tours offering hotel pick-up and all the gear and sustenance you'll need, including bottled water, protein bars, chips, and fruit, along with kayaks, paddles, and life vests. National park entrance fees are included, too.

Advertisement

Groups are limited to 12 people, owing to the cove's surprisingly diminutive size, which allows no more than a few kayaks at a time. The waters are calm, so beginner kayakers and children should have no problem during this excursion. Prices start at around $109 per person for those driving to Willow Beach, or you can add a hotel pick-up, which bumps the price up to $154 per person.

Customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive, as it has over 3,700 five-star reviews. One reviewer writes, "The weather was incredible & the views were ridiculously gorgeous." Continue your journey down the Colorado River by visiting Mohave Lake, a breathtaking Lake Mead alternative without crowds.