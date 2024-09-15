Skip The Crowds Of Lake Mead For This Nearby Breathtaking Desert Lake

Just a just a few miles downstream from Lake Mead along the Colorado River, you'll find pristine Lake Mohave. Or rather, you may not find it, as Lake Mohave is shockingly remote, given that it's only an hour from the Las Vegas Strip. The few paved roads lead down to just three marinas and campgrounds on the mostly unspoiled shores of this 67-mile-long pool of royal blue velvet water surrounded by dusty, desert canyons along the Nevada-Arizona border. Formed in 1951 by Davis Dam just above Laughlin, Nevada, the lake was created to help regulate flow from the Hoover Dam. Recreation here has definitely been more of an afterthought than it has on the shores of its big sister, or at bustling Lake Havasu farther south.

But that can be a bonus for solitude-seekers, as Lake Mohave's shores are largely wild and untouched. For the intrepid, a number of long, bumpy dirt roads lead to ravishing spots where boondockers in RVs set up for days or even weeks at a time, living a bit like castaways on a desert island. You'll want to treat this remote area like the wilderness it truly is, however, and swim, boat, and board with care, as Lake Mohave is part of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which is the most dangerous national park in the U.S., mainly due to drownings. Life jackets are a must in these waters.