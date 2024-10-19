A Giant Playground Of Endless Entertainment Awaits At This Thrilling Arizona Amusement Park
Say "goodbye" to adulting and "hello" to being a kid again. Pecan Lake Entertainment is making your wildest dreams a reality, taking you back to the days of no responsibilities and pure, carefree fun. This amusement center is located in Queen Creek, Arizona, and opened at the beginning of 2024. While it's not America's oldest amusement park, its modernized amenities make it stand out, such as a 4D Virtual Reality Experience. The thrills are available to all ages, but the excursions are based on how much of an adventurer you are. A three-story rope course will take you on a wild ride, while the escape rooms will give you a challenging brain teaser.
It's a 12-acre property, which is pretty small compared to other parks, like Kings Island — the largest theme park in the Midwest — but it is large enough to appease even the laidback visitor. Botanical gardens and a putting course make for a leisurely experience. However, to keep the vibes high, you can plan your party or host a work outing here. Let's face it, work is more fun when jumbotrons and arcades are involved. The indoor-outdoor space also has a dining area for when the adrenaline rush subsides and your appetite starts to kick in. Pecan Lake is an unforgettable experience that will exceed your expectations.
Outside thrills at Pecan Lake Entertainment
Mesmerizing natural wonders, like Horseshoe Bend, come to mind when you think of Arizona. However, Pecan Lake Entertainment's rope course might as well be a state monument. You can't step foot near the park without seeing it in all its grandeur. The epic three-story blue and yellow pathway soars higher than the main building, with a go-kart race track below it that lights up at night. Based on size alone, it's clear the rope course is the main attraction, as people get to fly across the raceway harnessed to the track and are diligently watched by trained staff. Ladders and balance bridges are included for different intensity levels, and if you have a little one, they can head to the Sky Tykes course to join in on the fun.
At the winding go-kart track, rev up your engines and ... well, save the planet. According to Pecan Lake Entertainment's website, the go-karts are eco-friendly, emission-free, and electrically powered. So, you can help the environment before bragging to your friends about reaching the finish line first. Speaking of going green, the entertainment center also has a botanical garden. Its English and Japanese style design double as a beautiful wedding venue with Pecan Lake as the backdrop. You can partake in water activities on the lake, like fishing or kayaking. And, at the theme park, bring your bathing suit and practice surfing on the wavy surfrider that rushes 50,000 gallons of water per minute and at 30 miles per hour. There are so many things to do outside, just wait until you make your way inside.
Inside chills at Pecan Lake Entertainment
From axe throwing to virtual reality rooms, the entertainment center has group and individual activities. If you want to practice your axe-throwing aim, the staff will set you up in a booth, and you can turn up the competition to see who can hit the target first. The targets are neon red, so it'll be easy to see ... but it's just as easy to miss depending on your throwing skills. If you want to immerse yourself in a fantasy world and feel like you're in the woods throwing an axe, the property offers a 4D Virtual Reality experience. Put the face mask on, grab the prop to match your virtual world, and have an unearthly adventure.
When you need a break, get some tasty meals at eateries like Caldwell County BBQ, which cooks their meat in a smoker onsite. There is also a spot to build your own pizza, find premium soda flavors, and try delicious ice cream options. The amusement park has tons of sparkling TikTok reviews from users on the app, and it seems as though people are singing from the rooftops with how much fun they are having ... or maybe that's just them practicing for the karaoke booth. Pecan Lake is a must-visit for the whole family.