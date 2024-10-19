A Giant Playground Of Endless Entertainment Awaits At This Thrilling Arizona Amusement Park

Mesmerizing natural wonders, like Horseshoe Bend, come to mind when you think of Arizona. However, Pecan Lake Entertainment's rope course might as well be a state monument. You can't step foot near the park without seeing it in all its grandeur. The epic three-story blue and yellow pathway soars higher than the main building, with a go-kart race track below it that lights up at night. Based on size alone, it's clear the rope course is the main attraction, as people get to fly across the raceway harnessed to the track and are diligently watched by trained staff. Ladders and balance bridges are included for different intensity levels, and if you have a little one, they can head to the Sky Tykes course to join in on the fun.

At the winding go-kart track, rev up your engines and ... well, save the planet. According to Pecan Lake Entertainment's website, the go-karts are eco-friendly, emission-free, and electrically powered. So, you can help the environment before bragging to your friends about reaching the finish line first. Speaking of going green, the entertainment center also has a botanical garden. Its English and Japanese style design double as a beautiful wedding venue with Pecan Lake as the backdrop. You can partake in water activities on the lake, like fishing or kayaking. And, at the theme park, bring your bathing suit and practice surfing on the wavy surfrider that rushes 50,000 gallons of water per minute and at 30 miles per hour. There are so many things to do outside, just wait until you make your way inside.

