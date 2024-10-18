The Request Many Cruisers Don't Realize You Can Make If Your Bed Isn't Comfortable Enough
If you're leaving for a cruise, especially if it's your first time, you might be primarily focused on what to pack for your voyage. You're likely concerned about aspects like the best cabin to book if you tend to get seasick or how to snag the best lounger before everyone takes the ones by the pool. What you might not be thinking about, however, is what to do if your bed is uncomfortable. In fact, you may assume you just have to deal with it, no matter what it feels like.
Fortunately, in a Tik Tok video from user @cruiseandsmile, we learn about some of the free things you can ask for on a cruise, and some of them might surprise you. As it turns out, you can ask for extra blankets, pillows, alternative materials if you have allergies, and even a mattress topper. That last one certainly has hotels beat.
One of the reasons for the mattress topper isn't only comfort. Often you'll find twin beds pushed together, and the mattress topper can help bridge the gap between them. While you can certainly bring some of your own things like pillows or a favorite blanket (or even your own mattress topper), there is no reason to overpack when these things exist. (By the way, if you love what you used, some cruise lines like Carnival and Princess actually offer things like mattresses and bedding for sale, which you can find on their websites, or sometimes even info on the ship itself.)
What bedding you can ask for on a cruise ship
The video reveals that you can also ask for a bathrobe to complete your vacation relaxation. That said, it's worth bringing your own sleeping mask and ear plugs, just in case. Part of the reason these things are available if you ask is that, unlike a hotel, space is at a premium and you're not going to find them in your closet. (However, just like in a hotel, you cannot take that bathrobe home.)
One reason many people request alternate bedding is because of an allergy to down. Your cruise ship may have other materials like cotton, polyester or a blend, whether you're talking about a pillow or a duvet cover. If you're cold, you can always lay the duvet over the requested blanket to save your skin from contact. It's worth calling or looking online first to make sure they have what you're looking for, particularly in the pillow department as fancy pillow menus are generally reserved for luxury cabins, just as they are in luxury hotels.
While you might not be surprised that a cruise ship anticipates bedding allergies, it still might surprise some passengers that a mattress topper is available. If you're one of those people who prefer sleeping on a marshmallow rather than a rock, it might be just what you need to have a great night of sleep on the ocean. Several people on Reddit suggested that you ask early if you want one, though. In addition, keep your eyes open for emails in the weeks before your cruise. A commenter in a Royal Caribbean cruise group on Facebook says there are sometimes inquiries for special requests before you leave.