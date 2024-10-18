The Request Many Cruisers Don't Realize You Can Make If Your Bed Isn't Comfortable Enough

If you're leaving for a cruise, especially if it's your first time, you might be primarily focused on what to pack for your voyage. You're likely concerned about aspects like the best cabin to book if you tend to get seasick or how to snag the best lounger before everyone takes the ones by the pool. What you might not be thinking about, however, is what to do if your bed is uncomfortable. In fact, you may assume you just have to deal with it, no matter what it feels like.

Fortunately, in a Tik Tok video from user @cruiseandsmile, we learn about some of the free things you can ask for on a cruise, and some of them might surprise you. As it turns out, you can ask for extra blankets, pillows, alternative materials if you have allergies, and even a mattress topper. That last one certainly has hotels beat.

One of the reasons for the mattress topper isn't only comfort. Often you'll find twin beds pushed together, and the mattress topper can help bridge the gap between them. While you can certainly bring some of your own things like pillows or a favorite blanket (or even your own mattress topper), there is no reason to overpack when these things exist. (By the way, if you love what you used, some cruise lines like Carnival and Princess actually offer things like mattresses and bedding for sale, which you can find on their websites, or sometimes even info on the ship itself.)

