The Unexpected Month When Hawaii Is Affordable And Uncrowded

If a Hawaiian getaway has been on your bucket list, but you've put it off because of the crowds and cost, you may just want to rethink your timing. It turns out that November is an excellent time to travel to Hawaii on a budget and skip the long lines and crowded attractions. In November, travelers can score cheaper flights, shell out less cash for accommodations, and even find discounts on things like rental cars and tours.

Hawaii's peak tourist months are December through March and the summertime months. So, if you plan your trip for November, you can relax on the sands of Waikiki or peacefully hike trails in Kauai without battling crowds or struggling to find the best real estate for your beach towel. Plus, the weather in November is still lovely — while there is more rainfall than usual, it's usually rainy during the evenings, leaving plenty of sunny days to spend exploring the island's natural beauty. The average high temperature is 81 degrees Fahrenheit during the day, which is perfect for the beach, and things cool off considerably at night.

Fewer tourists mean hotel and airfare prices are lower, and you might even be able to score some incentive deals from companies trying to make the most of low season. While some travelers say the Thanksgiving holiday causes a slight uptick in crowds and prices, most commenters on TripAdvisor say they had no issues with crowding or price hikes during Thanksgiving. However, just keep in mind that some local businesses may close for the holiday.

