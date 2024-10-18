The Unexpected Month When Hawaii Is Affordable And Uncrowded
If a Hawaiian getaway has been on your bucket list, but you've put it off because of the crowds and cost, you may just want to rethink your timing. It turns out that November is an excellent time to travel to Hawaii on a budget and skip the long lines and crowded attractions. In November, travelers can score cheaper flights, shell out less cash for accommodations, and even find discounts on things like rental cars and tours.
Hawaii's peak tourist months are December through March and the summertime months. So, if you plan your trip for November, you can relax on the sands of Waikiki or peacefully hike trails in Kauai without battling crowds or struggling to find the best real estate for your beach towel. Plus, the weather in November is still lovely — while there is more rainfall than usual, it's usually rainy during the evenings, leaving plenty of sunny days to spend exploring the island's natural beauty. The average high temperature is 81 degrees Fahrenheit during the day, which is perfect for the beach, and things cool off considerably at night.
Fewer tourists mean hotel and airfare prices are lower, and you might even be able to score some incentive deals from companies trying to make the most of low season. While some travelers say the Thanksgiving holiday causes a slight uptick in crowds and prices, most commenters on TripAdvisor say they had no issues with crowding or price hikes during Thanksgiving. However, just keep in mind that some local businesses may close for the holiday.
Planning the perfect November trip to Hawaii
Once you've decided to take a Hawaiian trip in November, one of the best ways to save money while booking a flight is to get it early. Typically, snagging a mid-week flight and staying at least a week will get you the most bang for your buck. Experts advise purchasing tickets around 40 to 50 days before your trip for the best rates.
Plan to spend between $350 and $400 a night for a hotel, or check what's available on vacation rental sites like Airbnb or VRBO. Some apartments and guesthouses can be rented for around $100 to $200 a night, and there are swankier private homes if you want to splurge. To make the most of your budget, take steps to avoid sneaky expenses on your trip to Hawaii, like hidden resort fees or pricey gas guzzlers if you're renting a car.
November is great for visiting the most popular spots in Hawaii, like Maui, Oahu, and the Big Island, because of fewer crowds. Iconic destinations like Pearl Harbor, Hanauma Bay, and Waimea Canyon will be easier to see without waiting in line or squeezing onto a packed tour bus. Popular adventures like snorkeling at Molokini Crater or a sunrise hike to the summit of Haleakalā will have more open slots. When doing water activities, think twice about using basic sunscreen and opt for a reef-safe one instead, like the Alba Botanica Sheer Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50. Hawaii in November is ideal for travelers who want a mix of things to do, from enjoying nature and the beautiful beaches to visiting places like the Bishop Museum and the Maui Ocean Center (which are great picks if you happen to get caught in the rain).