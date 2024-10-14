The Most Effective Ways To Save Money While Booking Flights

One of the simplest ways to reduce your flight's cost by a ridiculous amount is to give yourself plenty of time between your booking and departure date. Waiting until the very last second makes the price of flights soar because there are usually fewer seats available onboard. There is a debate about what time is the ideal window to find the lowest flight prices, though.

Advertisement

For instance, Jack's Flight Club recommends nabbing your flight between three and nine months before take-off to get the very best deal. Whereas Hopper consumer travel expert Lindsay Schwimer told The Points Guy that travelers should start looking at prices approximately three to four months before their intended departure, but to book the flight one to two months beforehand.

It can also be very financially helpful to be flexible with your travel dates. Instead of booking everything for specific dates and then booking the flight to match that timeframe, work the other way around. Check when the cheapest flights will be first and then plan your trip around that time slot. Since prices can change dramatically from week to week based on several factors, this simple adjustment to your planning schedule can save you tons in the long run.

Advertisement