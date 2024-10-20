One Of The World's Most Breathtaking Destinations Is An Ancient Turkish Hot Spring Haven

Pamukkale, meaning "Cotton Castle" in Turkish, is a breathtaking wonder in the Denizli Province of southwestern Turkey that is the perfect way to escape the hustle and bustle of Istanbul. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is known worldwide for its stunning white travertine terraces formed by calcium-rich thermal waters cascading down the hillside. The site has attracted visitors for thousands of years, drawn to its healing hot springs and ancient ruins.

The area's unique geological features create a surreal landscape that has earned Pamukkale significant recognition. The stark white terraces are set against the Turkish countryside and have earned the name "Cotton Castle" thanks to their bright white color and resemblance to cascading cotton. The thermal pools not only offer a stunning sight but also provide various therapeutic benefits to those who soak in their mineral-rich waters.

Complementing Pamukkale's natural beauty is the adjacent city of Hierapolis, built in the 2nd century BCE, thanks to its proximity to the hot springs. This well-preserved Greco-Roman spa city includes temple ruins, a theater, a necropolis, baths, and a number of other architectural and archaeological wonders. It is no surprise that the natural pools here are among some of the most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs.

