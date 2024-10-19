Paddle Island To Island Through The Vibrant Waters Of This Central American Jungle

Known primarily for the canal that bears its name, there's much more to Panama than megaships carrying 22% of the world's seaborne containers between the two biggest oceans on earth. Situated between Costa Rica and Colombia, this narrow isthmus nation serves as the link between Central and South America. It's also becoming a hotspot for ecotourism, with misty mountains, wild rivers, jungles, lagoons, wetlands, scads of islands, and native groups still practicing traditional ways of life.

Panama's Caribbean coast is home to the Guna people, who inhabit a 140-mile strip of shoreline and islands known as Guna Yala. Formerly called San Blas, this semi-autonomous indigenous province is largely self-ruled and contains some of the country's most unspoiled scenery, with white sand beaches, picturesque inlets, turquoise waters, pristine coral reefs, and native villages dotted throughout.

While the Guna have long had contact with outsiders, tourist infrastructure is rudimentary, when it exists at all. It's very possible to visit Guna Yala these days, but accommodations are usually basic homestays or beach camping. There are almost no restaurants, so most meals are taken with local families. While lacking luxury, the communities among the islands and coast of Guna Yala afford visitors a chance to experience a people very much in touch with their surroundings and traditions, all within a thrilling, pristine tropical environment.

