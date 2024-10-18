The World's Largest And Longest-Running Digital Art Exhibition Is A Mesmerizing New York Display

While Times Square might be one of New York City's most famous attractions, it is certainly not for the faint of heart. Between the chain restaurants, off-brand costumed characters, and pedicabs, it can be totally overwhelming and is a mecca for tourist traps you'll probably want to skip. The locals love to hate Times Square, but there's also some magic in the madness. It's home to one of the largest and longest-running digital art exhibitions in the world, which is a captivating display of public art you need to experience.

Launched in 2012, "Midnight Moment" is an iconic art program that turns Times Square into an open-air art gallery for just three minutes. Every evening from 11:57 p.m. to 12 a.m., the famous billboards of Times Square transform in unison into a mesmerizing digital installation. Jean Cooney, who is the Director of Times Square Arts (the company responsible for the long-running program), describes the magic of the installation, "You have this really beautiful moment of synchronicity both on the billboards as well as the people on the plaza below," (via AMNY.com). Each month, "Midnight Moment" features a piece from a different artist, ranging from animation to video to immersive digital artwork. Some of the more famous artists that have been featured include Andy Warhol, Yoko Ono, Pipilotti Rist, and Nick Cave.

To witness the magic unfold, it's best to arrive a little bit early to get a good spot, since the installation only lasts a few short minutes. The exhibition runs along 7th Ave between 41st and 49th Streets; all you need to do is hop in a cab or the train and get off at 42nd St (or Times Square).