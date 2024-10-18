A Secret Hidden Wilderness Thrives In This Canadian City

One major North American city is hiding a wilderness haven within its borders. Toronto is home to one of the largest ravine systems in the world, with the rugged forests spanning over 186 miles and running through every corner of the city. The ravine system plays an important role in the city's infrastructure and supports the population in many ways, including helping to drain stormwater and protect the region's biodiversity as the forests provide critical habitats for a wide range of plants and animals. Meanwhile, trails not only offer access to mountain biking paths, creeks, rivers, and scenic cliffs, but they allow commuters to travel from place to place much faster than on the busy roads, while reconnecting with nature at the same time. This unique geography sets Toronto apart from other major cities, and offers major benefits for both visitors and locals alike.

Travelers who can deal with Toronto's Pearson International Airport, which was once named North America's most stressful airport, won't regret paying this unique and culturally diverse destination a visit. Nature lovers will be spoiled for choice beyond the city's borders. Only 3 hours north is Bruce Peninsula National Park, one of North America's best secret summer vacation spots. Within 90 minutes, you can also be connected to the the very best offerings around Niagara Falls. It's all a matter of how well you plan your itinerary.