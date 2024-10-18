A Secret Hidden Wilderness Thrives In This Canadian City
One major North American city is hiding a wilderness haven within its borders. Toronto is home to one of the largest ravine systems in the world, with the rugged forests spanning over 186 miles and running through every corner of the city. The ravine system plays an important role in the city's infrastructure and supports the population in many ways, including helping to drain stormwater and protect the region's biodiversity as the forests provide critical habitats for a wide range of plants and animals. Meanwhile, trails not only offer access to mountain biking paths, creeks, rivers, and scenic cliffs, but they allow commuters to travel from place to place much faster than on the busy roads, while reconnecting with nature at the same time. This unique geography sets Toronto apart from other major cities, and offers major benefits for both visitors and locals alike.
Travelers who can deal with Toronto's Pearson International Airport, which was once named North America's most stressful airport, won't regret paying this unique and culturally diverse destination a visit. Nature lovers will be spoiled for choice beyond the city's borders. Only 3 hours north is Bruce Peninsula National Park, one of North America's best secret summer vacation spots. Within 90 minutes, you can also be connected to the the very best offerings around Niagara Falls. It's all a matter of how well you plan your itinerary.
Exploring Toronto's extraordinary ravines and trails
Visiting Toronto's ravine system for the first time can seem overwhelming, but the heart of downtown is a great place to start. Although not technically ravine territory, the Martin Goodman Trail and Waterfront Trail provide a seamless connection to the wilderness. The 13-mile route traverses along Lake Ontario, and visitors can explore by bike or on foot, stopping at the various sights along the way. Check out spots like the white sand beaches at Ashbridges Bay in the east end, bustling Harbourfront, Tommy Thompson Park urban nature preserve, and High Park, Toronto's version of Manhattan's Central Park located in the west end.
High Park is a nature lover's paradise, with unspoiled trails, vast off-leash areas for dogs, well-kept gardens, and even a zoo that is free to visit. Outside of the park's borders is the charming Bloor West Village neighborhood and Humber River Trail system, which spans practically the entire length of the city. On the opposite end of the city is the Don River Trail network, exceptionally picturesque and vast, extending from downtown all the way north. Head further east to Toronto's Scarborough Bluffs, a legendary landmark with beautiful towering cliffs, beaches, and parks surrounded by turquoise waters.
Did you know that Toronto also has islands? Board the ferry from downtown in the warmer months and explore the city's three destinations: Centre Island, Ward's Island, and Hanlan's Point. The best way to experience the islands is by walking or cycling on the trails, paddling on a canoe with skyline views, lazing on the beach, birdwatching, and sightseeing.
Experience Toronto's urban jungle like a local
Toronto offers a whole world of adventure that goes far beyond the city's natural attractions. As one of the most culturally diverse cities on Earth, it is home to many fascinating neighborhoods with their own distinct identity. This sprawling metropolis offers something for everyone, including world-class nightlife, theater, and concerts in the Entertainment District, bohemian hippie flair in Kensington Market, and the Victorian-era cobblestone charm of the Distillery Historic District, among so much more.
When in Toronto, one must pay a visit to all of the multi-cultural enclaves. First on the itinerary is Greektown on Danforth Avenue, the largest Greek neighborhood in North America. There's also Little Italy on College Street, Chinatown on Spadina Avenue, the Polish community of Roncesvalles Village, Little Portugal on Dundas Street West, and many more. Toronto's trendiest locals can always be found on Queen Street West, named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world by Vogue Magazine, and picnicking in Trinity Bellwoods Park. For luxury window shopping and celebrity spotting, head to the ritzy boulevards of Yorkville. Given that all of these destinations are within a short walk or subway ride to peaceful nature trails, it's safe to say that you really can have it all in Toronto.