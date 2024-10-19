Walking Paths Surround This Underrated European Country's Entire Breathtaking Coastline
Many visitors flock to Great Britain for the history and culture of England and Scotland, while Wales is overlooked. But there are many reasons to visit Wales. With a population of just over three million, this small country in the nation's southwest has more sheep than people and just one major motorway. That, plus the gnarled, hilly landscape, ensures Wales' relative isolation, which also helps to preserve its multitude of charms.
Skipping Wales on a visit to the U.K. means missing out, especially for those keen to connect with outdoor wonder. Wales may not be big, but it boasts some of the best natural scenery in Britain, including lush valleys, stony mountains, wide-open pastureland, and a raw coastline that delivers jaw-dropping views each step of the way.
Best of all, the entirety of Wales' coastline is served by a single walking trail, the Wales Coast Path. It was launched in 2012 and connected several already established routes. This one-of-a-kind trail hugs the country's precipitous shoreline for some 870 miles and passes through green open country, fishing villages, and the ruins of castles, churches, and ancient archaeological sites. These are some of the best the region has to offer, and there are big doses of history to go with it.
A winding viewpoint over the surging Atlantic
The Wales Coast Path is one of Europe's great walks. It is divided into seven sections. In the south, the trail starts at a historic fortress in the town of Chepstow and crawls along the shore of the Bay of Bristol, passing through the edge of Wales' two main cities, Cardiff and Swansea, on the way. This piece, the South Wales Coast, snakes along the scenic Carmarthen Bay and Gower Peninsula, which was the first place designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Britain. The section features limestone cliffs, sandy inlets, and the ruins of Laugharne Castle.
Next up is the most popular and most scenic stretch of trail, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. Starting at Amroth Castle, this 186-mile route follows one of Britain's most celebrated walking paths. It takes trekkers through the colorful town of Tenby, the laid-back harbor town of Fishguard, and St. Dogmaels, famous for the ruins of its abbey. On the way, you're treated to countless coves, towering cliffs, a cathedral, and Carreg Samson, a 5,000-year-old Neolithic burial chamber marked by a striking stone structure.
After Pembrokeshire, the Wales Coast Path skirts a varied landscape that is the shore of Cardigan Bay — including the edge of Eryri National Park (Snowdonia) — before winding through the unspoiled Llyn Peninsula. This outcropping into the Atlantic is often called "Land's End of Wales." It includes the four-mile-long beach known as Hell's Mouth, where there are plenty of chances to spot wildlife, including goats, seals, dolphins, and seabirds. The final two sections are Anglesey, a 130-mile circuit, and the North Wales Coast Trail, which passes by Conwy Castle, and leads to the walled, English cathedral city of Chester.
What to do along the Wales Coast Path
Some hardcore hikers choose to do the Wales Coast Path in one go, which takes at least six or seven weeks. Most people instead choose to walk it in much shorter outings, taking their time to soak in the stunning surroundings. There is no need to pack a tent, stove, or sleeping bag. The villages and towns along the way have a range of accommodations. There are also plenty of eateries and cozy, down-home pubs, which means you're guaranteed a hot shower and meal, a cold pint, and a soft bed at the end of the day.
While walking is king along the Welsh coast, there are a myriad of other activities to enjoy while you're there. The area is a haven for birdwatchers. Pembrokeshire's Skomer Island offers opportunities to photograph puffins in their natural environment, and Grassholm Island is home to 30,000 pairs of gannets. Don a helmet and wet suit and have a go at coasteering – scrambling over rocks and plunging into narrow inlets — to explore the seashore. Or, take to the water on a sea kayak, stand up paddle board, or surfboard. When you're ready to plan your trip, check out Rick Steves' tips on the perfect time to visit Wales. And if you happen to go during the fall, know that Great Britain is considered the best European country for ghostly walks, too.