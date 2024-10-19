Walking Paths Surround This Underrated European Country's Entire Breathtaking Coastline

Many visitors flock to Great Britain for the history and culture of England and Scotland, while Wales is overlooked. But there are many reasons to visit Wales. With a population of just over three million, this small country in the nation's southwest has more sheep than people and just one major motorway. That, plus the gnarled, hilly landscape, ensures Wales' relative isolation, which also helps to preserve its multitude of charms.

Skipping Wales on a visit to the U.K. means missing out, especially for those keen to connect with outdoor wonder. Wales may not be big, but it boasts some of the best natural scenery in Britain, including lush valleys, stony mountains, wide-open pastureland, and a raw coastline that delivers jaw-dropping views each step of the way.

Best of all, the entirety of Wales' coastline is served by a single walking trail, the Wales Coast Path. It was launched in 2012 and connected several already established routes. This one-of-a-kind trail hugs the country's precipitous shoreline for some 870 miles and passes through green open country, fishing villages, and the ruins of castles, churches, and ancient archaeological sites. These are some of the best the region has to offer, and there are big doses of history to go with it.

