The Best European Country For Ghostly Walks And Great Scares, Per Rick Steves

If you want to know which European country has the best ghostly walks and great scares, travel pro Rick Steves has your next travel spot. On his website, Steves tells us that Great Britain is the destination for spooky tours. (We've thrown in Northern Ireland as well.) He says, "Whether you believe in mystical energy or not, Britain's pagan roots run deep." Pagan traditions are just one thing that makes Britain a good destination for October — the country's foggy moors, Gothic architecture, and centuries-old cities make it the best place in Europe for fans of horror and Halloween. Whether you're visiting England, Northern Ireland, Wales, or Scotland, you're going to find a host of frightening walking tours and creepy spots all over this nation.

Advertisement

In his guide, Steves begins with a town in northern England. He explains, "For those who enjoy a good scare, Great Britain is loaded with ghostly walks; in northern England, historic York is a great place to take one. ... If any city can claim to be legitimately haunted, it would be 2,000-year-old York, which has preserved its medieval streets and walls." Don't miss is the award-winning Deathly Dark Tours, which cost around $13 for adults, and around $10 for kids over 6. This is a funny, spooky experience that focuses on history rather than people jumping out at you. The tour lasts 70 to 90 minutes and is listed as suitable for children (and dogs).

There are no shortage of ghost tours roaming the city of York — some on the historic side, some leaning more toward scares. All of them will likely visit the supposedly haunted York Castle Museum and the enormous Gothic cathedral York Minster, and there are plenty of ruined abbeys in the surrounding countryside ideal for visiting on quiet nights under the full moon.

Advertisement