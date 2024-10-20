Florida's Smallest State Park Packs A Historic Punch And Boasts Majestic Views
Spanning just about 0.8 acres, Fernandina Plaza Historic State Park on Florida's Amelia Island is one of the state's smallest yet most fascinating sites. The park dates back to the pre-historic period when it served as a Native American campground; it more recently housed the northernmost Spanish fort in the 19th century. It is set right on the Amelia River, which once was paroled by Spanish and British ships during the colonial era, as well as pirates and smugglers later on. Today, the peaceful park is only a distant echo of its spirited past.
Lined by fanciful Victorian-era mansions, the petite plaza can be covered in a short walk. Movie lovers will want to see 212 Estrada Street, which was featured as Villa Villekulla in the 1988 film "The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking." The best time to visit the park is at the end of the day because the plaza's westward-facing position promises stunning sunsets. Visitors and locals alike congregate there to enjoy nature's spectacular shows. As one of Florida's most idyllic barrier isles, Amelia Island offers a range of adventurous activities for those who want to explore the area's natural bounty.
Exploring Fernandina Plaza Historic State Park
Step back into history at Fernandina Plaza State Park, which has born witness to many different chapters in American history. Its riverside location and proximity to Georgia and the Atlantic coast, made it a coveted position for Spanish, British, and American troops, which all vied for control throughout the years. In the early 19th century, the wooden Fort San Carlos was built by the Spanish, but no remnants of this construction still remain. Now, informational placards placed throughout the square retell the intricate history of the plaza.
Fernandina Plaza State Park's small size means that it can be covered quickly by foot, but the surrounding area has a wealth of sites to keep history buffs busy. While Fort San Carlos is gone, the nearby Fort Clinch has been remarkably well-preserved. Now part of Fort Clinch State Park, the coastal fortification, which dates back to the 1800s, played an important role in the Civil War as both a Confederate and Union base. The fort was last actively used for surveillance during World War II. Today, it hosts reenactments from the Civil War period and can be toured. The state park is open from 8 a.m. to sunset daily. It is $6 per car to access the park and $2.50 per person to enter Fort Clinch.
Natural delights on Amelia Island
Beyond the park's fascinating military history, Amelia Island's picturesque natural setting has long lured travelers, and you can easily spend three wonderful days exploring the area. While Fernandina Plaza Historic State Park should be visited for its historical significance and protected views of the Amelia River, more active pursuits can be found nearby. The beautiful Atlantic beaches of Amelia Island are wide, sandy expanses that are perfect for picnicking, swimming, surfing, fishing, and shelling.
Similarly, Fort Clinch State Park isn't just known for its fort. The 1,400-acre state park can be traversed by hiking and biking trails that are accessible to those of all levels. There is a 3.3-mile paved trail that leads to Fort Clinch, and more experienced hikers and bikers will want to embark on the 6-mile, off-road trail through the park's hilly maritime forest. For those who truly wish to commune with nature, you can even camp overnight in the state park. The wildlife there is worth a visit as well, as dolphins, pelicans, and tortoises found along the coast and there is spectacular birdwatching in the park's forests and marshes. For those who want to experience the luxury of Amelia Island, there are also upscale resorts, spas, and fine eateries.