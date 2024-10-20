Florida's Smallest State Park Packs A Historic Punch And Boasts Majestic Views

Spanning just about 0.8 acres, Fernandina Plaza Historic State Park on Florida's Amelia Island is one of the state's smallest yet most fascinating sites. The park dates back to the pre-historic period when it served as a Native American campground; it more recently housed the northernmost Spanish fort in the 19th century. It is set right on the Amelia River, which once was paroled by Spanish and British ships during the colonial era, as well as pirates and smugglers later on. Today, the peaceful park is only a distant echo of its spirited past.

Advertisement

Lined by fanciful Victorian-era mansions, the petite plaza can be covered in a short walk. Movie lovers will want to see 212 Estrada Street, which was featured as Villa Villekulla in the 1988 film "The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking." The best time to visit the park is at the end of the day because the plaza's westward-facing position promises stunning sunsets. Visitors and locals alike congregate there to enjoy nature's spectacular shows. As one of Florida's most idyllic barrier isles, Amelia Island offers a range of adventurous activities for those who want to explore the area's natural bounty.