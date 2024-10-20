Stay Alert Road Tripping Through The State With The Most Distracted Drivers In America

While it's a state known for its bevy of national and state parks filled with natural wonders and beautiful scenery, North Dakota is starting to get a rep for some less-than-savory characteristics pertaining to travel. Home to the badlands in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and part of scenic U.S. Highway 2, North Dakota is a popular driving destination for visitors. But with increased numbers on the road and more and more distractions from the modern world, the state is increasingly becoming known as having some of the most distracted drivers in America. In 2021, the state ranked in the top ten of having the most distracted drivers in the country (per KFYRTV); and, in 2023, it observed an increased number of road incidents resulting in fatality, compared to the year before (per WhistleOut).

While many of the traffic incidents were reportedly due to lane departures, speeding, illicit substances, and seatbelt neglect, impaired or distracted driving was specifically called out in a study done by Vision Zero, North Dakota's state traffic safety initiative. Vision Zero explained that 865 crashes, representing about 8% of the state's overall incidents in that year, were directly linked to distracted driving, and they resulted in multiple fatalities and serious injuries. Distracted driving, however, is extremely underreported nationwide, so it is likely that more traffic incidents than realized were caused by this silent killer. The report likened texting while driving at normal highway speeds to driving with a blindfold on for the length of an American football field. It's quite the metaphor for a place like North Dakota, where long stretches of road may tempt you to pull your focus away from driving.

