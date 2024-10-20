Stay Alert Road Tripping Through The State With The Most Distracted Drivers In America
While it's a state known for its bevy of national and state parks filled with natural wonders and beautiful scenery, North Dakota is starting to get a rep for some less-than-savory characteristics pertaining to travel. Home to the badlands in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and part of scenic U.S. Highway 2, North Dakota is a popular driving destination for visitors. But with increased numbers on the road and more and more distractions from the modern world, the state is increasingly becoming known as having some of the most distracted drivers in America. In 2021, the state ranked in the top ten of having the most distracted drivers in the country (per KFYRTV); and, in 2023, it observed an increased number of road incidents resulting in fatality, compared to the year before (per WhistleOut).
While many of the traffic incidents were reportedly due to lane departures, speeding, illicit substances, and seatbelt neglect, impaired or distracted driving was specifically called out in a study done by Vision Zero, North Dakota's state traffic safety initiative. Vision Zero explained that 865 crashes, representing about 8% of the state's overall incidents in that year, were directly linked to distracted driving, and they resulted in multiple fatalities and serious injuries. Distracted driving, however, is extremely underreported nationwide, so it is likely that more traffic incidents than realized were caused by this silent killer. The report likened texting while driving at normal highway speeds to driving with a blindfold on for the length of an American football field. It's quite the metaphor for a place like North Dakota, where long stretches of road may tempt you to pull your focus away from driving.
Tips to avoid distracted driving in North Dakota (or anywhere)
While this news about North Dakota's drivers feels like doom and gloom, Vision Zero seeks to significantly reduce the number of traffic incidents in the state and provides some friendly reminders about driving distractions. Keep any visual temptations, like your phone, at a minimum; and, no matter what, remember to buckle up while you're in the car, regardless of whether you're the driver. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also offers some practical advice, like adjusting your mirrors or selecting music before you start driving. They also recommend installing apps on your phone that will help reduce your urge to look at the screen if you're someone who has developed that less-than-ideal habit.
And remember, as a passenger, you can also help keep your driver alert and focused by assisting them in navigating or gently reminding them to keep their eyes on the road. This is particularly important in North Dakota, especially if you're a visitor, as the wide open roads seemingly appear clear, but other vehicles, wildlife, or weather could make distracted driving a real concern, really quickly. Of course, if the driver is feeling tired or fatigued, offer to take over behind the wheel, or if you don't feel comfortable, understand that a rest stop is needed. As long as you steer clear of reckless mistakes during your next road trip, there's no reason to be a part of North Dakota's traffic statistics; and you'll have all the more reason to enjoy the national and state parks without worry.