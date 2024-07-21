See The Best Of The Northern US On This Road Trip Boasting National Parks And Charming Towns

Starting in the mid-sized town of Everett, less than 30 miles north of Seattle, you'll hit US-2 and travel through Stevens Pass. The highway then follows along the Columbia River before breaking east past Banks Lake and the small towns of Eastern Washington on the road north towards Spokane — be sure to stop at the charming Bavarian village of Leavenworth on the way. Heading north, the journey takes road-trippers through the magical Kaniksu and Kootenai National Forests on the way through the narrow tip of Idaho's panhandle and into Montana. On the Montana side, the spectacular Glacier National Park and the ski town of Kalispell await your arrival, while Flathead Lake and the surrounding valley are ripe for hiking and water activities in the summer.

The eastern section of Montana links together a series of gorgeous sleepy towns before crossing the border into North Dakota and the vastness of the Great Plains. Are you looking for the quintessential western town experience? Make a slight diversion into the historic town of Epping and Theodore Roosevelt National Park, one of the best places in the country for low crowds and astonishing wildlife. Minnesota's many lakes are next, with Lake Superior at the top of the bucket list. In this gorgeous part of the country, you'll find the remote, adventurous Isle Royale National Park, along with several national forests. You'll also pass over the top of Lake Michigan and can spend a dream day on Mackinac Island.

