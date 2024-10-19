Here's How To See The Statue Of Liberty Up Close For Free While You're In New York

It's no secret that New York City is an expensive place to visit. Even if you skip the tourist traps in Times Square, it can feel like every time you step outside your hotel door, you're out at least $100. So tourists must get a little creative to travel on a budget. Between the plethora of swanky restaurants, bars, boutiques, and attractions, you're likely to drain your wallet pretty quickly. However, you can still explore The City That Never Sleeps without breaking the bank.

Many of the main tourist sites in the city charge entrance fees, and cruises to Liberty Island are no exception — they start at around $25 per person for general admission. But what if we told you there's a way to see Lady Liberty for free? (Yep, you read that right). The Staten Island Ferry is a commuter ferry that runs day or night, rain or shine, between Manhattan and Staten Island and costs precisely $0. You won't be able to see the statue up close or crawl up into the crown, but you'll get a free boat ride and the chance to take a selfie with the Statue of Liberty without ever taking your wallet out, which (to be honest) is plenty worth it in our book.