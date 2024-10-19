Here's How To See The Statue Of Liberty Up Close For Free While You're In New York
It's no secret that New York City is an expensive place to visit. Even if you skip the tourist traps in Times Square, it can feel like every time you step outside your hotel door, you're out at least $100. So tourists must get a little creative to travel on a budget. Between the plethora of swanky restaurants, bars, boutiques, and attractions, you're likely to drain your wallet pretty quickly. However, you can still explore The City That Never Sleeps without breaking the bank.
Many of the main tourist sites in the city charge entrance fees, and cruises to Liberty Island are no exception — they start at around $25 per person for general admission. But what if we told you there's a way to see Lady Liberty for free? (Yep, you read that right). The Staten Island Ferry is a commuter ferry that runs day or night, rain or shine, between Manhattan and Staten Island and costs precisely $0. You won't be able to see the statue up close or crawl up into the crown, but you'll get a free boat ride and the chance to take a selfie with the Statue of Liberty without ever taking your wallet out, which (to be honest) is plenty worth it in our book.
Taking the free Staten Island Ferry
The Staten Island Ferry ride is a 25-minute ride each way, which is perfect if you have a packed itinerary. It departs from Lower Manhattan's Whitehall Terminal Station and arrives on the island at the St. George Ferry Terminal. The ferry operates 24 hours a day, but since it's a commuter vehicle, keep in mind that it will get a lot more crowded during rush hour when people are going to and from work. The ferry runs about every half hour, and while you don't need a ticket, you'll definitely want to keep timing in mind.
The Staten Island Ferry isn't the only place to snap a selfie with the Statue of Liberty for free — though it might be the most adventurous option. You can also head to Battery Park, which is an amazing attraction on its own, or cross over to New Jersey's Liberty State Park, where you'll not only catch a glimpse of the statue but also a pretty incredible view of the NYC skyline.
After you've saved all that money and time by taking the Staten Island Ferry, what's next? Explore more budget-friendly outdoor activities in NYC, and blow the rest on a shopping spree in Soho. You could also head to some local New York gems to go celeb-spotting. When it comes to a city like New York, the world is your oyster.