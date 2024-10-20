One Of Spain's Most Beautiful Towns Is An Underrated Beachy Paradise With Unusual Architecture
Europe has no shortage of popular beaches. While there are plenty of beautiful places you need to put on your travel bucket list, there are also several European beach destinations you can probably skip due to overwhelming crowds and expensive accommodations. Spain, of course, has plenty of coastal hidden gems. By getting away from the hoards of crowds in the major cities, you can find some spectacular towns that not only have golden sands but also a fascinating history that you can't really find anywhere else. That's especially true for Comillas, an under-the-radar beach paradise.
Comillas is located on the northern coast of Spain in the autonomous community of Cantabria. It is about 4.5 hours north of the capital city of Madrid and about 90 minutes from Bilbao (a major city in the Basque Country, which is a haven for wine and art lovers). The small coastal area on Biscay Bay is nicknamed the "Town of Bishops" since it was home to several prominent prelates. For a fleeting moment in the 19th century, Comillas was also recognized as the capital of Spain for just one day. The city is home to several important Art Nouveau buildings and could easily be considered one of the best beach destinations in Europe that you probably haven't discovered yet.
Comillas' important (and surprising) architecture
Comillas has quite a few well-preserved and maintained Art Nouveau buildings, but the town's most fascinating and important is El Capricho by artist and architect Antoni Gaudí. Considered to be Spain's most important leader of the Art Nouveau Modernist movement, Gaudí has created buildings all over the country, specifically the Basílica de la Sagrada Família and Casa Batlló in Barcelona. With El Capricho, Gaudí blended Arabesque and neo-Gothic styles to create a house that has stunning tiles, an impressive tower, and colorful decorations. Throughout the house, sunflowers adorn the walls.
Comillas has many other beautiful Modernist buildings, including the Sobrellano Palace, which was designed by Joan Martorell and also worked on by Gaudí. The palace has an ornate neo-Gothic style and has colorful interiors and stained glass windows. In addition to the gorgeous 19th-century buildings, you can also see several structures still standing from as far back as the Medieval period as you walk through the town. Even the cemetery is a place to visit since it's home to the formidable and impressive "Exterminating Angel" sculpture by artist Josep Llimona. Beyond touring the town, tourists can also find lots of opportunities to eat delicious Spanish food and enjoy a lovely view of the Atlantic Ocean.
The beaches of Comillas
Comillas isn't considered one of Spain's prettiest towns just because of the architecture; it's also an idyllic beach town. There are two major beaches: Playa de Comillas and Playa de Oyambre. While both these beaches can be quite busy, they're certainly a little more relaxed than other go-to beach destinations in the country. Oyambre is the larger of the two and is attached to the Oyambre Natural Park, where you can find sand dunes, cliffs, hiking trails, and woodland areas. This beach has easy access from the town, is well-maintained, and is great for surfers. Comillas Beach is a little smaller but is an even shorter walking distance from the town and has plenty of amenities. It even has a promenade for visitors who need to get off the sand for a little. The waters are great for both swimming and surfing. One end of the beach is also a port for fishermen, so it's a great area to eat fresh seafood.
Being a beach town, it's easy to assume that summertime is the best time to visit Comillas. Despite summer being one of the busiest times to visit Europe, it's also a great opportunity to brave the crowds and take part in some major celebrations in Comillas, including the Cristo del Amparo festival that celebrates the patron saint of fishermen on July 16, as well as the Feast of San Pedro on June 29. Both festivals include plenty of food, music, and dancing. To make the most out of your travels, plan your trip around the best times to visit these must-see European countries, according to travel expert Rick Steves.