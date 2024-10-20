One Of Spain's Most Beautiful Towns Is An Underrated Beachy Paradise With Unusual Architecture

Europe has no shortage of popular beaches. While there are plenty of beautiful places you need to put on your travel bucket list, there are also several European beach destinations you can probably skip due to overwhelming crowds and expensive accommodations. Spain, of course, has plenty of coastal hidden gems. By getting away from the hoards of crowds in the major cities, you can find some spectacular towns that not only have golden sands but also a fascinating history that you can't really find anywhere else. That's especially true for Comillas, an under-the-radar beach paradise.

Advertisement

Comillas is located on the northern coast of Spain in the autonomous community of Cantabria. It is about 4.5 hours north of the capital city of Madrid and about 90 minutes from Bilbao (a major city in the Basque Country, which is a haven for wine and art lovers). The small coastal area on Biscay Bay is nicknamed the "Town of Bishops" since it was home to several prominent prelates. For a fleeting moment in the 19th century, Comillas was also recognized as the capital of Spain for just one day. The city is home to several important Art Nouveau buildings and could easily be considered one of the best beach destinations in Europe that you probably haven't discovered yet.