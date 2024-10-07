A Hidden Coastal Region In Europe Offers A Taste Of Paradise For Food, Wine, And Art Lovers
While Spain has many beautiful, underrated islands, the country's less-visited northern shore boasts world-class gastronomy, globally acclaimed art museums, wineries, cider breweries, and spectacular historical sites — all in addition to its diverse and dramatic natural surroundings. To see a new side of Spain, plan a trip to the Basque Country (or Euskadi as it's known by the fiercely independent, Basque-speaking locals). Start your visit by heading to the region's most popular cities, Bilbao and San Sebastián.
Spain is the best country for a European road trip, and the easiest way to explore its northern landscape is to rent a car. For easy travel between some of Spain's artistic, culinary, and historical highlights, take to the scenic roads that wrap around rocky mountain ranges and rows of grapevines. The best time to visit is during the summer to avoid the rain that frequents the area. However, the shoulder months of June and September will offer some reprieve from crowds of tourists.
Eat and drink in San Sebastián
Although Madrid is often considered a top European city for foodies, San Sebastián's culinary scene is understated. It is even the third-highest-ranking city with the most Michelin stars per capita in the world (per Vinepair). Crowds gather on the banks of La Concha beach or on the steps of Santa María del Coro Basilica to sip on cups of red wine while balancing bread slices stacked with classic Spanish flavors.
Pintxos, small bar snacks similar to tapas, are inextricable from the cultural fabric of the Basque country. Head to Bar Txepetxa and order a glass of crisp white Txakoli wine, which is grown and produced in the Basque Country. Pair it with traditional pintxos laid on crusty baguette bites, including vinegar-marinated anchovies, skewers of manzanilla olives and guindilla peppers, or slices of a Spanish omelet. While in this glorious region, you have to try the famous Basque cheesecake at La Viña, the restaurant where the dish was created. Crack its burnt, vanilla-laced surface so the cheese oozes onto your plate before wolfing it down.
Beyond the Txakoli vines, unique brews flow at Basque cider houses. The fruity fermented pints have been poured in the Basque Country for centuries, concocted from apples harvested in the region. Enjoy a four-course meal with free-flowing cider at a Sagardotegi during your stay in San Sebastián. You could also taste an array of different brews or make your own at the rural farmhouse of Petritegi, which has been in operation since 1526.
Bilbao's modern art
Bilbao, the biggest city in the Basque region, offers a stunning display of art and history. Strolling the promenade alongside the river Nervión, sun rays glimmer off the titanium-clad curves of the Guggenheim Museum, which dominates the skyline. Frank Gehry's masterpiece of contemporary architecture houses a multitude of modern masterworks. Ponder the luminous tones of Rohko's piece "Untitled" or Warhol's neon prints of Marilyn Monroe. See how Klein rejected the premise of the brush and how Basquiat deftly wrangled chaos in their works of art. With several rooms dedicated to carefully structured sensory experiences and immersive sculptures, a day can be easily be spent exploring the eclectic museum. If you prefer to stick to the classics, head to the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum, where the works of Goya, El Greco, Gaugin, and Gentileschi line the galleries.
Travelers intrigued by Spanish history should venture slightly outside of the city. Unravel the history of the northern shoreline as you drive along the coast, passing crumbling farmhouses, epic castles, and grandiose cathedrals outshining their simple surroundings. Take a dedicated day trip from Bilbao to San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. Climbing its wind-whipped staircase will take you through centuries of Iberian history. You might recognize the stone bridge and rock-born chapel as Dragonstone from HBO's "Game of Thrones." Though entry is free, you'll still need to reserve your visiting slot in advance.