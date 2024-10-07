A Hidden Coastal Region In Europe Offers A Taste Of Paradise For Food, Wine, And Art Lovers

Although Madrid is often considered a top European city for foodies, San Sebastián's culinary scene is understated. It is even the third-highest-ranking city with the most Michelin stars per capita in the world (per Vinepair). Crowds gather on the banks of La Concha beach or on the steps of Santa María del Coro Basilica to sip on cups of red wine while balancing bread slices stacked with classic Spanish flavors.

Pintxos, small bar snacks similar to tapas, are inextricable from the cultural fabric of the Basque country. Head to Bar Txepetxa and order a glass of crisp white Txakoli wine, which is grown and produced in the Basque Country. Pair it with traditional pintxos laid on crusty baguette bites, including vinegar-marinated anchovies, skewers of manzanilla olives and guindilla peppers, or slices of a Spanish omelet. While in this glorious region, you have to try the famous Basque cheesecake at La Viña, the restaurant where the dish was created. Crack its burnt, vanilla-laced surface so the cheese oozes onto your plate before wolfing it down.

Beyond the Txakoli vines, unique brews flow at Basque cider houses. The fruity fermented pints have been poured in the Basque Country for centuries, concocted from apples harvested in the region. Enjoy a four-course meal with free-flowing cider at a Sagardotegi during your stay in San Sebastián. You could also taste an array of different brews or make your own at the rural farmhouse of Petritegi, which has been in operation since 1526.

