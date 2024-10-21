Get A Slice Of Italy At This Unique, Under-The-Radar Resort Village In The United Kingdom

"I am not a number, I'm a free man!" shouts the kidnapped spy at the start of "The Prisoner," the cult British TV series from the 1960s. Held in "The Village" by unknown diabolical forces, "Number 6" tries to escape his captors each episode, with failure usually following success. The series' co-star was the village itself, the strange seaside resort town of Portmeirion, on the northwest coast of Wales. Built between 1925 and 1975 by the eccentric visionary, Sir Clough Williams-Ellis, Portmeirion creates an Alice-in-Wonderland-like world that continues to draw in those with a taste for the bizarre.

It comes with an Italian flavor, too, as Portmeirion was built with places like Portofino of the Cinque Terre region in mind. To capture this Mediterranean spirit, Williams-Ellis installed Riviera-style buildings in bright pastels, ornamental gardens, and several piazzas, with sea breezes coming care of the Dwyryd Estuary and Irish Sea. Although the result is more a hodgepodge than the uniformly sculpted seaside villages of Italy, it nevertheless emanates the charm, which is accentuated by the staid British-style villages surrounding it. Most of the buildings in Portmeirion are follies created for the resort, but others — or fragments of them — were moved there to boost the Italian fantasy, if not the fact. The result makes a whimsical pizza that may not authentically reflect what comes out of the ovens in Naples but still tastes delicious.

