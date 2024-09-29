The Cinque Terre Day Trip Rick Steves Recommends For Striking Scenery And Glamorous Shopping
The five villages that create Italy's gorgeous Cinque Terre region are glorious to visit. The area includes Monterosso, Corniglia, Manarola, Riomaggiore, and Vernazza (which travel pro Rick Steves calls the 'jewel' of Cinque Terre). However, there is another spot that Steves recommends for an indulgent day trip. On his website, the travel guide says that you shouldn't miss a short boat ride to the nearby Portofino. He claims, "Portofino is the movie star's Italian Riviera. The yacht-harbor resort with grand scenery — and its sleek jewelry shops, art galleries, and haute couture boutiques filling a humble village shell — has the sheen of new money."
Imagine yourself in dark sunglasses, with a scarf wrapped around your head, looking as glamorous as the movie stars Steves references. You can shop in the boutiques of Portofino, wander through a beautiful castle on the hill, or sip cocktails at a bar at the lighthouse. To really complete the fantasy, rent a boat to watch the port town from the sparkling water in perfect privacy.
Sightseeing in Portofino
Steves recommends taking a ferry or walking to Portofino for the best experience. He says, "From Santa Margherita Ligure, you can take a bus to Portofino, but a boat makes the 15-minute trip with more class and scenery, and without the traffic jams." While you can follow the walking path for about 2.5 miles, make a detour through the hills for a longer, more serene hike. The 15-minute ferry runs several times a day and costs between $7-11 for a lovely one-way ride.
One place you cannot miss is Castello Brown, a castle on a hill with stunning plants, artifacts, and scenery. You can tour the artillery area, the outdoor gardens, and rooms with pieces of original furniture. Hours vary seasonally, so be sure to check the website before going. The 12th-century San Giorgio Church is another spot to visit, with vibrant overlooks of the harbor. At this religious site, avoid making this clothing mistake as a tourist, and make sure your knees and shoulders are covered. For breathtaking landscape, don't miss the Lighthouse of Portofino, which is close to the piazzetta by foot. There is a lounge to get cocktails and bites, and it's open every day (depending on the weather). For a longer trail, try a 1.7-mile out-and-back hike to the lighthouse, which passes the castle.
Portofino's luxurious beaches and shops
For those ready to relax by the sea, head to the luxury beach of Bagni Fiore, which was redesigned by Dior in 2022. It's part of the protected Portofino Natural Park, so there are no boats in the harbor to mess with your views. These fabulous shores have been the haunt of stars like Brigitte Bardot and Elizabeth Taylor. In addition to a terrace and promenade, this complex has cabanas, a bar, and a restaurant to enjoy. You can also swim at nearby Baia Cannone, a pebble beach that is free to enjoy if you can climb down an iron ladder.
A great place to do some shopping in Portofino is at the piazzetta, a waterfront square with no vehicles that is full of shops. Portofino has some big-name stores like Louis Vuitton, Emilio Pucci, Missoni, and Salvatore Ferragamo, as well as designer jewelry boutiques or galleries like the Mara Sanguineti Art Gallery. From March through October, you can also rent a boat (with a captain if you need one) to see Portofino from the water — some even have amenities like mini-bars, showers, and snorkeling equipment. It's not cheap, but it's a great way to see the city. Portofino offers a quaint escape from other Italian cities, but to find the best place to stay in Cinque Terre, consider what you want from your trip.