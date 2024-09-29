The Cinque Terre Day Trip Rick Steves Recommends For Striking Scenery And Glamorous Shopping

For those ready to relax by the sea, head to the luxury beach of Bagni Fiore, which was redesigned by Dior in 2022. It's part of the protected Portofino Natural Park, so there are no boats in the harbor to mess with your views. These fabulous shores have been the haunt of stars like Brigitte Bardot and Elizabeth Taylor. In addition to a terrace and promenade, this complex has cabanas, a bar, and a restaurant to enjoy. You can also swim at nearby Baia Cannone, a pebble beach that is free to enjoy if you can climb down an iron ladder.

A great place to do some shopping in Portofino is at the piazzetta, a waterfront square with no vehicles that is full of shops. Portofino has some big-name stores like Louis Vuitton, Emilio Pucci, Missoni, and Salvatore Ferragamo, as well as designer jewelry boutiques or galleries like the Mara Sanguineti Art Gallery. From March through October, you can also rent a boat (with a captain if you need one) to see Portofino from the water — some even have amenities like mini-bars, showers, and snorkeling equipment. It's not cheap, but it's a great way to see the city. Portofino offers a quaint escape from other Italian cities, but to find the best place to stay in Cinque Terre, consider what you want from your trip.

