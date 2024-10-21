This Little-Known State Park In Florida Has A Beautiful Beach That Rivals The Caribbean
If Caribbean tourist destinations are currently on your radar, look no further than the United States. Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park might not be in the West Indies, but the white sand and aqua blues surrounding this landmark make it seem otherwise. Located in the Florida Keys, this beach measures up to any tropical getaway in the Caribbean, and you won't even need a passport. It's a place where Civil War history meets timeless leisure ... and who's keeping track of time when you're on an island, anyway?
Tourists and Florida locals call it a "hidden gem" on TripAdvisor, which is probably because it's on the southernmost tip of Key West behind the Truman Annex. Once inside, you can head towards the fort for a guided tour or enjoy the Vitamin D by the crystal clear water. It's an entrance fee of $4.50-$6.50 per vehicle, and the price varies depending on how many people per car. A road trip down to Key West might even be cheaper than a flight to the Caribbean. It's open from 8 a.m. until sunset, however, the fortress closes at 5 p.m. If you're lucky enough to stay for the sunset, you're in for a real treat. Pro-tip: book a sunset catamaran cruise, and you can see the island from a totally different perspective!
Visit a 19th century fortress with an incredible view
Key West is known for places like Dante's, an iconic pool bar, and the Southernmost Beach Resort, a gorgeous hotel stay. However, just under 10 minutes away from both places, lies a Civil War Fortress named after the late U.S. President Zachary Taylor, and it's still standing.
Construction to build the fortress dates back as early as 1845 and wasn't finished until 1866. When you step on the 54 acres of land to see the three-story structure, you'll find rows of cannons, which is the largest grouping of Civil War cannons in America. The property became a national landmark in 1973, and ever since, tourists have closed the textbooks and immersed themselves in the physical bastion.
At this state park, you get the best of both worlds, satisfying the history buff and the beach bum, alike. Relaxation is calling your name just miles from the fort, and it's super walkable. After you've immersed yourself in history, it might be time to rest your mind, turn your phone on "Do Not Disturb," and let the ocean waves take your worries away.
It's more than just a spectacular coastline
Palm trees, soft sand, and near-translucent water make up the incredible backdrop surrounding Fort Zachary Taylor. Its Gatorade blue ocean mirrors that of many Caribbean islands, such as the Bahamas, St. Kitts, and Antigua. Travelers rated this beach 4.6 stars on Google, which proves a pretty decent track record, considering over 14,000 people submitted a review. The sparkling feedback must be because there's so much to do aside from lying under an umbrella and dipping your toes in the water. You might as well do a full dive in, as the snorkeling and scuba diving exceed expectations. There are tons of rocky formations, which is the perfect area to find fish and other sea creatures peeking around the barriers.
If you want to stay dry, paddle along the waves in a kayak, as long as your tandem partner doesn't rock the vessel. You can stay ashore and go fishing or venture on an exciting treasure hunt and go geoseeking through the geocaching app. The park also offers nature trails, where you can find dozens of species of unique birds.
After a thrilling day of activities, enjoy a nice picnic on the beach or head to the park's restaurant, The Cayo Hueso Cafe, where you can try the Key Lime Pie on a Stick! Don't forget to head to the souvenir shop. Though, even if you don't purchase a trinket, your memories here will last a lifetime.