This Little-Known State Park In Florida Has A Beautiful Beach That Rivals The Caribbean

If Caribbean tourist destinations are currently on your radar, look no further than the United States. Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park might not be in the West Indies, but the white sand and aqua blues surrounding this landmark make it seem otherwise. Located in the Florida Keys, this beach measures up to any tropical getaway in the Caribbean, and you won't even need a passport. It's a place where Civil War history meets timeless leisure ... and who's keeping track of time when you're on an island, anyway?

Tourists and Florida locals call it a "hidden gem" on TripAdvisor, which is probably because it's on the southernmost tip of Key West behind the Truman Annex. Once inside, you can head towards the fort for a guided tour or enjoy the Vitamin D by the crystal clear water. It's an entrance fee of $4.50-$6.50 per vehicle, and the price varies depending on how many people per car. A road trip down to Key West might even be cheaper than a flight to the Caribbean. It's open from 8 a.m. until sunset, however, the fortress closes at 5 p.m. If you're lucky enough to stay for the sunset, you're in for a real treat. Pro-tip: book a sunset catamaran cruise, and you can see the island from a totally different perspective!

