With Tasty Food And High-Class Fashion, This Unsung European City Is Called 'Paris Of The North'

It's hard to imagine the Arctic being likened to the bustling metropolis of Paris, but this beautiful city in Northern Norway has done it. Tromsø, Norway is a lively municipality north of the Arctic Circle. The city was nicknamed the "Paris of the North" during the 19th century for its robust gastronomic, fashion, and cultural scene, as its sophisticated atmosphere was a pleasant surprise to travelers from the south. Tromsø continues to wow visitors with world-class cuisine, festivals, and museums. Tuck into a juicy reindeer burger at Bardus Bistro or visit Polaria, the world's northernmost aquarium to see playful fur seals and other Arctic flora and fauna. Despite its northern location, the city's vibes are young and hip, thanks to the thriving University of the Arctic Tromsø – one of Norway's top universities.

In addition to fine dining and shopping, Tromsø offers an abundance of incredible outdoor adventures. As the jumping-off point for several polar expeditions and a wide breadth of Arctic research, this is the perfect spot to experience northern living. As with any of Europe's top destinations, be sure to visit at the best time. For those hoping for a snowy paradise, visit between October and April for the ultimate winter vibes. Feed wooly reindeer, mush a team of huskies, or chase the beautiful Northern Lights among the landscapes that make Norway one of Rick Steves' favorite places in Europe. Dive into the best restaurants, shopping, and outdoor excursions to make the most of your trip north of the Arctic Circle in Tromsø.

