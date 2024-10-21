With Tasty Food And High-Class Fashion, This Unsung European City Is Called 'Paris Of The North'
It's hard to imagine the Arctic being likened to the bustling metropolis of Paris, but this beautiful city in Northern Norway has done it. Tromsø, Norway is a lively municipality north of the Arctic Circle. The city was nicknamed the "Paris of the North" during the 19th century for its robust gastronomic, fashion, and cultural scene, as its sophisticated atmosphere was a pleasant surprise to travelers from the south. Tromsø continues to wow visitors with world-class cuisine, festivals, and museums. Tuck into a juicy reindeer burger at Bardus Bistro or visit Polaria, the world's northernmost aquarium to see playful fur seals and other Arctic flora and fauna. Despite its northern location, the city's vibes are young and hip, thanks to the thriving University of the Arctic Tromsø – one of Norway's top universities.
In addition to fine dining and shopping, Tromsø offers an abundance of incredible outdoor adventures. As the jumping-off point for several polar expeditions and a wide breadth of Arctic research, this is the perfect spot to experience northern living. As with any of Europe's top destinations, be sure to visit at the best time. For those hoping for a snowy paradise, visit between October and April for the ultimate winter vibes. Feed wooly reindeer, mush a team of huskies, or chase the beautiful Northern Lights among the landscapes that make Norway one of Rick Steves' favorite places in Europe. Dive into the best restaurants, shopping, and outdoor excursions to make the most of your trip north of the Arctic Circle in Tromsø.
Where to eat and shop in Tromsø
Savor the flavors of the Arctic at some of Tromso's top-rated restaurants. Seafood lovers should book a table at Fiskekompaniet, a swanky bistro with stunning harbor views and a menu that changes with the tides of the sea. Indulge in fresh oysters or a perfectly grilled filet of Arctic char while sipping a glass of red or white from the restaurant's robust wine list. The interior feels Scandinavian chic with light wood details and minimalist decor.
For an experience visitors describe as "Michelin star-worthy," visit Restaurant Smak. Using local ingredients bursting with Arctic flavor, Smak takes diners on a gastronomic journey. Beautifully plated seasonal dishes with artfully chosen wine pairings will delight any epicure. Finish your evening with a nightcap at the Magic Ice. Don the bar's branded winter poncho for warmth and marvel at frozen sculptures of polar bears and other ice art while sipping craft cocktails.
Those looking to upgrade their wardrobe in Tromsø will be delighted by the variety of shopping. If you haven't packed for the elements or are pining after some new high-performance Arctic gear, check out City to Summit. Pick up a new Arc'teryx parka or Icebreaker merino wool layers to keep warm in the frigid winter temperatures. For a taste of local fashion, visit Abanti. The shop features the designs of Anne Berit Anti, whose woolen wear incorporates motifs from Tromsø's Arctic landscape and Anti's Sami heritage.
Dog sledding, reindeer, and the Northern Lights
As a historic starting point for Arctic expeditions and the home base of polar explorers like Roald Amundsen and Fridtjof Nansen, it's no wonder Tromso is a major outdoor destination. Try your hand at mushing with DogSledding Tromso. Begin your excursion with a greeting from 130 Alaskan huskies, then gear up to go dog sledding. No worries if you don't have any experience, the guides will teach you everything you need to know about operating the sled and the husky team. Before the end of the day, you'll be flying across the snow-covered Arctic wilderness with your very own team of pups.
Norway is one of the best places to see the Northern Lights, so be sure to catch these magical dancing rays in Tromsø. The Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) are visible in Tromsø from September to April, whereas the Midnight Sun (constant sunlight) occurs between May and August. Spend the evening in the remote Arctic wilderness with Amazing Arctic Tours for the ultimate Northern Lights experience. Your knowledgeable guide will transport you to the scenic countryside to find the best viewing spots, away from light pollution. While you wait for the natural light show to begin, sip hot chocolate and roast marshmallows over a bonfire while learning about this amazing natural phenomenon.
Finally, round out your northern adventure with an encounter with some of the region's most iconic creatures: reindeer. Tromsø is home to many Sami people, a nomadic Indigenous nation spread across several Nordic countries and Russia renowned for reindeer herding. Immerse yourself in Sami tradition and get up close and personal with fuzzy reindeer at Tromsø Arctic Reindeer. Cozy up under a mound of blankets for reindeer sledding, hand feed the sociable herd, or gather inside the tent ("lavvu") for traditional Sami food and stories.