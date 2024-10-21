'America's Happiest Seaside Town' Is A South Carolina Beauty Brimming With History And Romance

If you're looking for Southern comfort, beauty, and heritage, South Carolina is one of the best states in which to experience all three. However, while cities like Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Hilton Head are known, there's another spot that should be on your radar: Beaufort.

Advertisement

Nestled in the heart of South Carolina's low country, next to the unsung beach paradise of Hunting Island, Beaufort is chock-full of history and beauty. The area has been settled by different countries since the 1500, making it one of the oldest settlements in the United States.

In addition to dripping with history, Beaufort is home to some of the best attractions and activities you can find in South Carolina. Watersports? It's got them. Stunning hikes and trails? Those are in abundance, too. Museums and historical sites? Practically around every turn. Plus, since the whole area is surrounded by rivers, inlets, and bayous, you feel like you're transported to a new world. Simply put, a trip to Beaufort is unlike any other vacation you can take, even in other parts of the South.

Advertisement