'America's Happiest Seaside Town' Is A South Carolina Beauty Brimming With History And Romance
If you're looking for Southern comfort, beauty, and heritage, South Carolina is one of the best states in which to experience all three. However, while cities like Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Hilton Head are known, there's another spot that should be on your radar: Beaufort.
Nestled in the heart of South Carolina's low country, next to the unsung beach paradise of Hunting Island, Beaufort is chock-full of history and beauty. The area has been settled by different countries since the 1500, making it one of the oldest settlements in the United States.
In addition to dripping with history, Beaufort is home to some of the best attractions and activities you can find in South Carolina. Watersports? It's got them. Stunning hikes and trails? Those are in abundance, too. Museums and historical sites? Practically around every turn. Plus, since the whole area is surrounded by rivers, inlets, and bayous, you feel like you're transported to a new world. Simply put, a trip to Beaufort is unlike any other vacation you can take, even in other parts of the South.
A brief history of Beaufort, South Carolina
Once you get a glimpse of Beaufort's beauty, you'll understand why European colonial powers sought to control the area. The first colonists were the Spanish, who explored the islands surrounding Beaufort and named it Santa Elena. The Spanish knew it could be a strategic stronghold, but they never managed to make a permanent colony there.
Next were the French, who established their own settlement on Parris Island in 1562. The founder of the settlement named Port Royal and called his colony Charlesfort, after the king of France at the time. Once that settlement failed, the Spanish retook control of the area until the mid-1600s, when the English staked their claim. By 1711, the Spanish were practically gone, and the town of Beaufort was established.
By 1860, Beaufort had become one of the richest towns in the South, and it was one of the most important sites for the secessionist movement to gain a foothold. However, while South Carolina and Beaufort were fiercely anti-Union, the city was one of the first captured by Union forces in 1861. It remained under Union control for the rest of the war. During reconstruction, Beaufort's wealth helped rebuild the rest of South Carolina.
What to do in the happiest seaside town
In 2013, Coastal Living magazine dubbed Beaufort the "happiest seaside town." Does that still hold up today? Southern trademarks, like hospitality, heritage, and cuisine, can apply to many places. Since elements like friendliness and coastal vibes are hard to quantify, let's look at the other factors that helped Beaufort earn the title.
The city is certainly ripe with historical antebellum architecture, which is accented by modern urban developments and infrastructure. You can experience its centuries of history by visiting the historic district, walking through one of several museums, like the Beaufort History Museum, or taking a local history tour.
As far as food goes, Beaufort is home to some incredible Lowcountry restaurants. Although individual tastes can vary from one person to the next, visitors all seem to agree that Breakwater Restaurant and Bar, Old Bull Tavern, and Saltus River Grill are top-tier places to eat. Overall, Beaufort still lives up to its "happiest seaside town" moniker, with no end in sight. For other Lowcountry life, check out South Carolina's Daufuskie Island, where slow is the way to go.