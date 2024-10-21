Discover The Quirkiest Vintage Shops And Food In This Youthful Vibrant Canadian Neighborhood

Although best known for offering visitors Paris vibes at a lower cost (and with fewer crowds), Montreal has a distinct Quebecois cultural identity that gives the city its own unique charm. Nowhere is this charm more evident than in the trendy district of Mile End. Positioned on the northern end of Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal, Mile End is an enclave defined by eclectic brick storefronts, Parisian cafe culture, and most importantly, great food.

That's mostly owed to its history. Similar to New York's Brooklyn borough, the century-old Mile End (which was formerly a garment district) has been home to many European immigrants for decades. Around the late '80s and '90s, the area evolved into an arts district, housing numerous studios, as well as young professionals. Today, it's widely regarded as a haven for artists, fashion-lovers, and foodies alike because of its thriving boutique and restaurant scene. Indeed, many of Montreal's most beloved foodie hotspots exist just off the famous St. Laurent Boulevard. With that in mind, it's not so surprising the area was ranked the 5th coolest neighborhood in the world by Time Out Magazine in 2022. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten path way to experience the best of what Montreal has to offer, a stop in this artistic neighborhood is the way to go.

