Discover The Quirkiest Vintage Shops And Food In This Youthful Vibrant Canadian Neighborhood
Although best known for offering visitors Paris vibes at a lower cost (and with fewer crowds), Montreal has a distinct Quebecois cultural identity that gives the city its own unique charm. Nowhere is this charm more evident than in the trendy district of Mile End. Positioned on the northern end of Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal, Mile End is an enclave defined by eclectic brick storefronts, Parisian cafe culture, and most importantly, great food.
That's mostly owed to its history. Similar to New York's Brooklyn borough, the century-old Mile End (which was formerly a garment district) has been home to many European immigrants for decades. Around the late '80s and '90s, the area evolved into an arts district, housing numerous studios, as well as young professionals. Today, it's widely regarded as a haven for artists, fashion-lovers, and foodies alike because of its thriving boutique and restaurant scene. Indeed, many of Montreal's most beloved foodie hotspots exist just off the famous St. Laurent Boulevard. With that in mind, it's not so surprising the area was ranked the 5th coolest neighborhood in the world by Time Out Magazine in 2022. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten path way to experience the best of what Montreal has to offer, a stop in this artistic neighborhood is the way to go.
The best way to experience Mile End is one bite at a time
It goes without saying that the best way to immerse yourself in Montreal's restaurant scene is by eating as the locals do. Viator's Mile End Montreal Original Food Tour is a three-hour excursion you'll want to save your appetite for, as you'll be hitting all of the most buzzworthy eateries around the neighborhood in one afternoon. Montreal is known for its smoked meat sandwiches and, of course, its handmade wood-fired bagels, so the itinerary naturally includes a stop at the famous Lester's Deli and St. Viateur Bakery. As you sink your teeth into mouth watering smoked meat poutine, bagels, and authentic Quebecois cheeses, the knowledgeable guides will fill you in on the area's history and fascinating facts to make your experience even more flavorful. With hundreds of five-star reviews, this tour is arguably more fun, enriching, and satiating than what any guidebook can offer.
Once you've devoured every last bite, settle in for coffee or tea at Cafe Olimpico, a trendy Mile End mainstay since the 1970s. From there, you can bask in the charming neighborhood vibes and browse through countless vintage boutiques, including Annex x LOCAL, Boheme Vintage, and LNF. As you move through the shops, you can admire the area's eclectic architecture and iconic redbrick buildings, especially the beautiful Beaux Arts-style Theatre Realto on Park Avenue. Keep your camera at the ready, as the inspiring and understated beauty of Mile End may just unleash your inner creative flair.