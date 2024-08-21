The Canadian Destination To Visit For Charming Paris Vibes At A Lower Cost And Fewer Crowds

Paris, often called the "City of Love," is considered one of the most romantic destinations in the world. In fact, some 36,000 travel there to propose to their significant other each year. What's not to love about its charm (aside from "Paris Syndrome," of course)? From riding bicycles along the Seine to eating fresh baguettes and croissants with espresso in the morning to iconic sights like the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe — we're humming Édith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose" just imagining it. But tourists to Paris often deal with hordes of crowds and expensive flights. Luckily, Canada has a city on this side of the pond that offers all the charm of Paris without the crowds or expense.

Montréal is the largest city in Québec and the second-largest in Canada. Established as a French colony in the mid-1600s, French history and culture abound everywhere you go here. With its European ambience and architecture and French as the official language, it's easy to feel Parisian vibes while exploring the cobblestone streets. But you won't have to fork over as much money as you would to visit Paris; flights from the U.S. are generally cheaper to Montréal than to Paris, and the cost of living is 22% lower. Plus, this "Paris of North America" is less crowded, with around 11 million visitors to the city each year compared to over 40 million in Paris.