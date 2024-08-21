The Canadian Destination To Visit For Charming Paris Vibes At A Lower Cost And Fewer Crowds
Paris, often called the "City of Love," is considered one of the most romantic destinations in the world. In fact, some 36,000 travel there to propose to their significant other each year. What's not to love about its charm (aside from "Paris Syndrome," of course)? From riding bicycles along the Seine to eating fresh baguettes and croissants with espresso in the morning to iconic sights like the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe — we're humming Édith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose" just imagining it. But tourists to Paris often deal with hordes of crowds and expensive flights. Luckily, Canada has a city on this side of the pond that offers all the charm of Paris without the crowds or expense.
Montréal is the largest city in Québec and the second-largest in Canada. Established as a French colony in the mid-1600s, French history and culture abound everywhere you go here. With its European ambience and architecture and French as the official language, it's easy to feel Parisian vibes while exploring the cobblestone streets. But you won't have to fork over as much money as you would to visit Paris; flights from the U.S. are generally cheaper to Montréal than to Paris, and the cost of living is 22% lower. Plus, this "Paris of North America" is less crowded, with around 11 million visitors to the city each year compared to over 40 million in Paris.
Why do tourists love Montréal?
For visitors who have visions of France in their minds, Montréal is filled with experiences that evoke Parisian vibes. If you happen to speak French, you'll feel even more at home, as Montréal is one of the biggest cities for French speakers in the world. However, don't worry if you don't — English is the second language, with more than half of the population able to speak at least conversational English. Most tourists will find the city easy to navigate with either language (although it won't hurt to learn a few essential French phrases if you don't know any). However, if you want to speak French to fit in with the locals, there are language teachers for travelers who can help before your visit.
From European-style sidewalk cafes (the cafe scene in Québec is a big deal), where you can enjoy coffee or a glass of wine while people-watching, to festival season in the summer and vibrant foliage in the fall, Montréal exudes a certain "Je ne sais quoi" without the crowds. Visitors who want to explore the French Canadian charm further outside the city can plan a day trip to Trois-Rivières or Québec City, which are only a few hours away. Plus, not only is it more affordable than Paris, but there are lots of free events and festivals (Montreal's International Jazz Festival is a popular one), which is perfect for travelers on a budget.
Things to do in Montréal, Québec
As far as getting around, the city's public transportation system is simple to use, so visitors can easily explore different neighborhoods on a budget. There's plenty to do and see, from the rich culinary scene to art museums, stunning architecture, historical sites, shopping, and more.
Foodies, rejoice! Québec is the birthplace of some of Canada's most iconic eats, including poutine and the Montréal bagel. If you're a lover of cheese, as both the French and French Canadians are, you won't be disappointed with the city's cheese scene. You can even download an app called Route des Fromages to take you on a cheese journey exploring the best shops and producers. But gastronomy overall is off the charts in Montréal, so definitely make time for eating in as many places as possible — from famous delis like the historical Schwartz's to chef-driven gems, such as the revered Europea.
For the most Parisian ambience, head over to the historic Old Port of Montréal. Here, you can ride bikes along the St. Lawrence River and swap out a visit to Paris' Notre Dame with Montréal's breathtaking neo-gothic Notre-Dame Basilica. The nearby Mount Royal Park has been around since the late 1800s, offering a wide open green space for enjoying the outdoors. Whatever your itinerary, Montréal is ideal for discovering the essence of the French spirit in a uniquely North American way — while also saving cash and skipping the crowds.