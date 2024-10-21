America's Second-Oldest National Park Is An Awe-Inspiring California Gem With Towering Trees
When it comes to biodiversity, no state does it quite like California. Mountains, deserts, forests, beaches ... the Golden State has it all. But in a land chock-full of some of the most stunning landscapes in the country, Sequoia National Park is one place you definitely don't want to miss.
Established in 1890, Sequoia National Park is the second-oldest national park in the U.S. The first was, of course, Yellowstone, which gained its "national park" status in 1872. Instituted by President Benjamin Harrison as a measure to protect the sequoia trees that were being chopped down for lumber, it pioneered the idea that national parks could be created to help protect and preserve particular species — in this case, the sequoias, the largest trees on Earth.
Known lovingly throughout the state as the "Land of Giants," Sequoia National Park lies within the Sierra Nevadas and is treasured for its towering trees, rugged terrain, and diversity of landscapes. From the giant General Sherman (the world's largest tree) to breathtaking meadows, mountains, and waterfalls, Sequoia National Park is a California gem worth visiting more than once.
Explore everything the Land of Giants has to offer
The ability to walk in a forest amongst the grandest trees on the planet isn't the only reason why about a million people travel to Sequoia National Park each year — it's also a place where you can bask in biodiversity and explore sites you won't likely find anywhere else. Unsurprisingly, the Giant Forest is probably the attraction that garnishes the most attention. The park is home to General Sherman — a 2,000-plus-year-old tree that also currently holds the title of being the world's largest. With a base circumference of about 102 feet and a towering height of 275 feet, it's a staggering and humbling giant, and you can experience the massiveness yourself via a half-mile walk along the paved General Sherman Tree Trail.
For mountain lovers, the park contains Mount Whitney, which features the tallest peak in 48 of the 50 states, but be forewarned, this national park trail is only for experienced hikers. For something slightly more tame, Moro Rock is a fine, short trail for climbers that leads to an impressive granite dome, Tokopah Falls offers trails with incredible views of cascading waters, and Crystal Cave is a marvel made of marble. But if you prefer to take things a little bit slower, there are plenty of driving tours to discover. Generals Highway offers a few different ways to see some of the best sites in about an hour or less.
What you should know before visiting Sequoia National Park
Sequoia National Park is easily one of the most stunning parks in the country, and thankfully you won't have to jump through too many hoops to get there. For instance, reservations are not required, and entrance to the park is actually quite affordable. If you're driving with a crew in a private vehicle, the entrance fee is $35 per car, and will allow you to visit all the sites for up to seven days. Rates are lower for those traveling via motorcycle or by bus.
If you're a national park lover, consider getting an America The Beautiful National Park Pass, which is well worth it if think you might be hitting up a couple more parks within the next year. To experience Sequoia at its best, summer is definitely prime season, but it also comes with crowds. Late spring and early fall are generally good bets for less crowded trails and uncompromised views, but you'll have to check out the park site closer to your date because weather in this region can sometimes be a bit unpredictable. Or of course, you can always check out one of these lesser-known U.S. National Parks to avoid crowds.