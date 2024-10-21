America's Second-Oldest National Park Is An Awe-Inspiring California Gem With Towering Trees

When it comes to biodiversity, no state does it quite like California. Mountains, deserts, forests, beaches ... the Golden State has it all. But in a land chock-full of some of the most stunning landscapes in the country, Sequoia National Park is one place you definitely don't want to miss.

Established in 1890, Sequoia National Park is the second-oldest national park in the U.S. The first was, of course, Yellowstone, which gained its "national park" status in 1872. Instituted by President Benjamin Harrison as a measure to protect the sequoia trees that were being chopped down for lumber, it pioneered the idea that national parks could be created to help protect and preserve particular species — in this case, the sequoias, the largest trees on Earth.

Known lovingly throughout the state as the "Land of Giants," Sequoia National Park lies within the Sierra Nevadas and is treasured for its towering trees, rugged terrain, and diversity of landscapes. From the giant General Sherman (the world's largest tree) to breathtaking meadows, mountains, and waterfalls, Sequoia National Park is a California gem worth visiting more than once.

