Hidden On Costa Rica's Caribbean Coast Is A Tropical National Park Of Beaches And Lush Jungles
Costa Rica's biodiversity is legendary: Toucans and parrots flying overhead, monkeys swinging in the dense forest canopy, and a whole undersea world swirling with color and life. With volcanoes, jungles, roaring rivers, and two coastlines, the Central American paradise has many habitats to explore and seemingly endless activities for adventure seekers. But what if you didn't have to trek deep into the jungle to experience all these natural wonders? You don't at Cahuita National Park.
Cahuita is located near Puerto Viejo on Costa Rica's quieter Caribbean coast. Long stretches of often-empty beaches line the edge of a lush tropical jungle teeming with wildlife. It's possible to see sea turtles on the beach here, and just up the coast is the important nesting site Tortuguero National Park, one of the best places in the world to swim with turtles.
Just a few miles from the nearest town, Cahuita is easily accessible as opposed to some of Costa Rica's more remote and mountainous parks. Its trails are flat and many hug the shore, providing ocean views as well as a jungle experience. You also don't have to walk for miles to see wildlife — if you know where to look, you could spot exotic creatures like sloths and basilisk lizards right away. This ease of access makes Cahuita a good choice to include in an epic Costa Rica family vacation.
A guided nature walk and waterfall dip in Cahuita National Park
When you explore Cahuita National Park with a guide your chances of viewing wildlife increase dramatically. Trained guides know the trails, animal behavior, and where to look for howler monkeys, sloths, toucans, anteaters, and iguanas. While spotting wildlife in the lush jungle and walking on the beach, your guide will tell you all about Costa Rica. "100% worth exploring the park with an experienced local guide," wrote one traveler of the Viator tour experience. "Yes, you can explore the park without one but you'll miss out on a ton of wildlife and interesting information about the region and culture." The Cahuita National Park and Water Experience tour has 64 reviews and an outstanding 5 stars.
The water experience part of the tour comes after the park. You'll travel to a nearby Indigenous reserve, walk 5 minutes downhill, and end up at a series of waterfalls. Jump right in for a refreshing swim and relax with a snack of fresh, locally grown pineapple. The waterfalls are on the land of the BriBri people, the largest of the country's eight major Indigenous groups. The BriBri have a close relationship with nature so a guide who knows their land and culture will ensure that your group takes the correct path and treats the land with respect. Another huge plus of having a guide is that you will get picked up and dropped off from where you're staying so you don't have to take the bus.
Costa Rica's 30 national parks are extraordinary natural places, protecting 25 percent of the country. If your plans include the province of Guanacaste, make sure to visit another underrated park with a jungle waterfall on the other side of the country.