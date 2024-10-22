Hidden On Costa Rica's Caribbean Coast Is A Tropical National Park Of Beaches And Lush Jungles

Costa Rica's biodiversity is legendary: Toucans and parrots flying overhead, monkeys swinging in the dense forest canopy, and a whole undersea world swirling with color and life. With volcanoes, jungles, roaring rivers, and two coastlines, the Central American paradise has many habitats to explore and seemingly endless activities for adventure seekers. But what if you didn't have to trek deep into the jungle to experience all these natural wonders? You don't at Cahuita National Park.

Cahuita is located near Puerto Viejo on Costa Rica's quieter Caribbean coast. Long stretches of often-empty beaches line the edge of a lush tropical jungle teeming with wildlife. It's possible to see sea turtles on the beach here, and just up the coast is the important nesting site Tortuguero National Park, one of the best places in the world to swim with turtles.

Just a few miles from the nearest town, Cahuita is easily accessible as opposed to some of Costa Rica's more remote and mountainous parks. Its trails are flat and many hug the shore, providing ocean views as well as a jungle experience. You also don't have to walk for miles to see wildlife — if you know where to look, you could spot exotic creatures like sloths and basilisk lizards right away. This ease of access makes Cahuita a good choice to include in an epic Costa Rica family vacation.

