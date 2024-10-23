The Malaysian Island Rated As One Of The World's Best Diving Destinations For Underwater Beauty
The Coral Triangle is undisputedly one of the world's top destinations for scuba divers. With over 600 species of corals that fill the reefs with color and beauty, it provides a home for thousands of fish species and six different types of sea turtles. It encompasses the many islands and miles of reefs on the shores of Indonesia, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands, but it's Malaysia that wins the bragging rights for having the best island — at least among scuba divers.
Located off the eastern coast of Sabah in Malaysia, Sipadan Island is a rare natural gem home to some of the most famous dive sites in the world. A sanctuary for marine life, underwater tourism is tightly controlled to protect the flourishing populations of barracudas, parrot fish, sharks, cuttlefish, and countless other species. Once dubbed "an untouched piece of art" by the great explorer and "father of scuba diving" Jacques-Yves Cousteau, Sipadan's fame makes it a highly prized dive log entry. Here's what you need to know about the island's unique geology and biodiversity, plus tips for planning your dream dive like a professional.
What is special about Sipadan Island?
One of the most remarkable things about diving in Sipadan is the Drop Off, a dive site where the colorful wonderland of the reef suddenly meets the deep dark ocean, plunging nearly 2,000 feet down toward the abyss just 32 feet from the shore. Not only does this hint at the story of how the island's reefs were formed — by corals growing on top of a volcanic cone over millions of years — but it also explains why the island is able to have such a wide range of biodiversity. The island's unique topography and powerful currents attract animals of all sizes, from angel and parrot fish to reef and hammerhead sharks, manta rays, and the occasional whale shark.
Another famous dive site is Barracuda Point, where it's common to see enormous schools of barracuda swimming around like a scaly tornado. Turtle Cavern, which is an expert-level cave dive leading to the notorious Turtle Tomb, is a smaller cave lined with the skeletons of sea turtles who were not able to find their way out. Although sad, this dive site is owed some credit for making Sipadan famous as it was discovered by Jacque-Yve Costeau himself while filming the documentary "Borneo: The Ghost of The Sea Turtle" in 1989. Sipadan is consistently ranked as one of the most breathtaking places in the world to swim with turtles.
A guide to diving Sipadan Island
To reduce the impact of tourism, there are no longer accommodations that host travelers on Sipadan Island. If you plan to do some diving, you will need to stay in one of the nearby towns on the neighboring island of Mabul or the sandbar known as Kapalai. There, dreamy dive resorts and some of the best overwater bungalows in Malaysia await for your overnight accommodations. You can organize your dive trips with one of the dive centers based around the area, such as Scuba Junkie in Mabul, which advises booking a few weeks in advance due to the island's popularity and the limited number of daily permits.
Before you book, be aware that a PADI Advanced Open Water Diver certification, or an equivalent from another company, is required to dive Sipadan, so you will want to make sure you get proper training before you arrive. If you're not scuba diving around Sipadan, you can still snorkel and enjoy many of the colorful fish swimming in the shallows by booking your expedition with a dive center. Whether you're snorkeling or scuba diving, please think twice about using basic sunscreen and invest in some reef-safe sunscreen instead.