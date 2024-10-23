The Malaysian Island Rated As One Of The World's Best Diving Destinations For Underwater Beauty

One of the most remarkable things about diving in Sipadan is the Drop Off, a dive site where the colorful wonderland of the reef suddenly meets the deep dark ocean, plunging nearly 2,000 feet down toward the abyss just 32 feet from the shore. Not only does this hint at the story of how the island's reefs were formed — by corals growing on top of a volcanic cone over millions of years — but it also explains why the island is able to have such a wide range of biodiversity. The island's unique topography and powerful currents attract animals of all sizes, from angel and parrot fish to reef and hammerhead sharks, manta rays, and the occasional whale shark.

Another famous dive site is Barracuda Point, where it's common to see enormous schools of barracuda swimming around like a scaly tornado. Turtle Cavern, which is an expert-level cave dive leading to the notorious Turtle Tomb, is a smaller cave lined with the skeletons of sea turtles who were not able to find their way out. Although sad, this dive site is owed some credit for making Sipadan famous as it was discovered by Jacque-Yve Costeau himself while filming the documentary "Borneo: The Ghost of The Sea Turtle" in 1989. Sipadan is consistently ranked as one of the most breathtaking places in the world to swim with turtles.