The Best Overwater Bungalows In Malaysia, According To Reviews
Malaysia, a country of great geographical riches, sits close to the Equator in Southeast Asia. It's a nation of two parts, separated by the South China Sea. To the west is Peninsular Malaysia, home to the capital and financial hub of Kuala Lumpur. In the east, on the island of Borneo, are the states of Sabah and Sarawak. Across the divide, you'll discover a variety of natural attractions spread throughout the country's lands, from high mountains and towering limestone cliffs to grand plains and sumptuous beaches.
In fact, Malaysia has thousands of miles of coastline, and some fantastic stretches of water, complete with world-renowned diving opportunities. With all that waterfront at its disposal, the nation is primed for overwater bungalows, much like the Maldives and its sensational beach villas. Many of these dot the country, from simple structures that revel in the setting to opulent homesteads that don't skimp on any creature comfort. We've found the best of these offerings, the perfect complement to our 20 beautiful overwater bungalows to book around the world, based on reviews by guests who have stayed at each resort.
Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort - Sungai Pelek, Selangor
In less than an hour by car from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, visitors can find themselves lounging in their accommodations at the large Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort. The overwater bungalows, 315 of them in all, are arranged in the shape of a palm tree, with the branches and leaves sprouting out from the top of a slender trunk. Rooms come in soothing hues, with whites, creams, and pops of color on cushions and furnishings. They range in size from 560 square feet for the superior room to almost 2,500 square feet for the three bedroom villa.
A former guest praised the resort on Google: "We had a wonderful stay. Amazing and beautiful resort. Superb staff service. Our family villa with 2 bedrooms was cool with a beautiful.view. One of the most beautiful sunset i've seen here." You'll find plenty to do at Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort — we know, we've stayed there — from daily kids activities and movie nights to on-land adventures like archery and ATV rides.
Berjaya Langkawi Resort - Langkawi, Kedah
"What a truly fabulous resort," declared a commenter on Google about Berjaya Langkawi. "We have just returned from our 10 night stay. From arrival to departure everything was perfect." The resort is located on Langkawi, an island that Malaysians sometimes refer to as the Jewel of Kedah (Kedah is one of the country's states). The isle sits in the extreme northwest of Peninsular Malaysia, close to Thailand in the Andaman Sea.
Extending from its shores, visitors will find the water chalets of Berjaya Langkawi Resort. They sit on stilts, and come with views of the sea, while the sunny interior palettes reflect the bright, waterfront experience. Rooms feature tubs for a peaceful soak, and each has a covered deck with loungers, allowing travelers to take in the aquatic surroundings without baking in the sun. At meal time, diners can enjoy a Thai feast at a restaurant also set on stilts above the sea, at a brasserie by the beach, or at a host of other eateries.
Gayana Marine Resort - Gaya Island, Sabah
"What a place to stay," an Agoda contributor wrote of Gayana Marine Resort. "Simply amazing! Right from the start everything was perfect ... The online photos do not do this resort justice!!" At the property on an island that we have visited near the town of Kota Kinabalu (a stop on a Southeast Asia cruise with Holland America), the overwater rooms form a pretty crescent.
The Palm Villa is top of the line among the accommodations. It features a double bathtub, a panel of glass in the floor to look at the marine creatures below, a private balcony, and stairs that descend into the sea so you can snorkel or swim among the fish straight from your room. Underwater life is also a focus of Gayana Marine Resort's Marine Ecology Research Centre, which grows reefs and giant clams to re-introduce back into the sea. Kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, and diving are other aquatic distractions that entertain guests staying at the property.
Grand Lexis Port Dickson - Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan
Less than a four-hour drive from Singapore (the country with the most powerful passport in the world) and an even shorter distance from Kuala Lumpur, Port Dickson is a popular weekend getaway for residents of those major Southeast Asian cities thanks to a wide range of things to do there, as well as a good selection of hotels where visitors can base themselves during a stay. That list includes Grand Lexis Port Dickson where some of the overwater villas come with their own pool, a detail that impressed a guest who commented on Google: "I love staying here. The private pool is big and clean. The food for breakfast also really good."
The overwater rooms sit in the Strait of Malacca in strands like terraced houses next to a block of rooms belonging to sister property Lexis Port Dickson. Interiors exude opulence, from the stone accents and marble to the granite vanities in the bathrooms and gleaming hardwood floors. Many villas also feature two king beds, allowing groups of up to four guests to stay in them.
Lankayan Island Dive Resort - Lankayan Island, Sabah
This tiny island resort, which sits off the coast of the state of Sabah in Eastern Malaysia, has 23 rooms and is surrounded by gorgeous clear seas. "What an amazing place. Absolute paradise," raved a former guest on Google. "My wife and I are not divers but went there purely to take up the beautiful location and chill out after having an adventure of a lifetime in Borneo. We had the pleasure of seeing Green turtles laying eggs and seeing baby turtles being released into the sea. If you ever have the opportunity to visit please do so you will never regret it."
Accommodations at Lankayan Island Dive Resort range from those among gardens, on the beach, and above the water on stilts, though all come with peaked roofs and plenty of wood within. Many guests visit for the privilege of diving in the waters of the Sulu Sea and a Marine Protected Area. A number of dive sites wait only minutes away by boat, and attractions range from flora and fauna to shipwrecks and, for a few months of each year, whale sharks.
Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson - Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan
The name of Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson refers to its dominant design element — overwater rooms are arranged like the petals of a hibiscus flower. The water villas, similar to pieces of a mosaic that make up each petal, are bright inside, with colorful walls and slashes of color on the bedspreads and pillows. Some have two king-size beds, so four adults can share one room. The outside is never far from view through large glass windows or glass panels in the floor through which you can see aquatic animals below.
Certain categories of rooms have their own pool located on a private balcony. The property struck a chord with one contributor on Tripadvisor, who stated, "It was a great Stay here ! The place was so beautiful and super clean and the service was way beyond then I expected." Dining options come in many varieties, including the Satellite Restaurant & Bar, which sits on the 13th floor of the main building on the land part of the property, offering fine views of the Strait of Malacca.
Lexis Port Dickson - Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan
Next to Grand Lexis Port Dickson, this resort presents guests with water chalets decorated in bright color schemes. Touches of vibrant green, blue, pink, orange, and other shades grace the walls, fabrics, and cushions throughout the rooms. Accommodations are divided between the main tower — from floor five through 11 — and the chalets that sit on the Strait of Malacca.
For a touch of romance, the executive water chalet comes with a canopy that hovers above the bed, adding a pretty visual element to the sleeping arrangement. Whichever chalet a guest chooses, the water is close by, lending a stay an air of relaxation. "The serene and peaceful atmosphere, accompanied by the captivating sound of the waves, makes it an ideal place to unwind and de-stress," noted a former guest of Lexis Port Dickson on Google. "With friendly service and stunning views, this accommodation is undoubtedly the perfect choice for an ideal getaway."
Mabul Paradise Lodge - Mabul Island, Sabah
"We've just returned from Mabul Paradise Lodge, probably the highlight of our 2 weeks driving round Sarawak & Sabah," relayed a guest on Tripadvisor. "Mabul is a beautiful island situated about 40 minutes boat ride from Semporna. It is very reminiscent of The Maldives with crystal clear water & white sand." Though the simple property may evoke the notoriously pricey Maldives, it offers the chance to experience overwater life and striking seas for a reasonable cost.
Mabul Paradise Lodge looks almost like a floating vessel, with different buildings tightly packed together to make the entire endeavor appear as one vast entity. Rooms are unfussy, with few adornments or accents, low beds, and wood floors. Guests can share dorm rooms or opt for private accommodations, some of which have views of the sea and a private balcony. Among the highlights for travelers that like to explore underwater is the chance to venture around a shipwreck during a night dive.
Mabul Water Bungalows - Mabul Island, Sabah
Twenty four bungalows with traditional peaked roofs sit above gently rippling seas at Mabul Water Bungalows. "The units are built on stilts on shallow clear water. Beautiful flowers were everywhere and it gave the impression of a wonderland," revealed a contributor on Tripadvisor. To get to Mabul Water Bungalows, tourists can catch a 15-minute speedboat ride from the island of Sipadan, which has one of the best island reefs in the world
The bungalows feature a clean design, with wood floors and crisp white bed linens topped by batik-print throws. Glass panels in the floor of the living area let guests spy fish and more in the waters below. Divers will enjoy the ease of seeing marine life, with steps from the resort leading straight into the sea and, just beyond, to the house reef. Other facilities at the resort include an open-air restaurant, a store that sells souvenirs, a spa, a dive center, and a business center so visitors can even catch up with work if they need to.
Pangkor Laut Resort - Pangkor Island, Perak
Located on a small island northwest of Kuala Lumpur, this resort that we have toured presents travelers with plush sea villas that look onto the water and "a two-million-year-old rainforest." "Overall I cannot give anything else than 5 stars," explained a former guest on Google. "It is an absolute dream resort. The beach is wonderful, the nature is incredible, and the whole resort is incredibly beautiful and well taken care of."
The villas at Pangkor Laut Resort that sit above the sea are modeled as an homage to those found in the surrounding area where fishing villages continue to exist and residents live in overwater homes. They are a fine getaway for couples looking for some quiet time together, with sea views available from a private balcony, some featuring bathrooms with double vanities, and a large tub allowing guests to have a leisurely soak while gazing out onto the water. For even more relaxation, visitors can book time at the Spa Village, where seaside sights combine with therapies that meld Malay, Chinese, and Indian influences and facilities include Chinese Herbal and Ayurvedic treatment huts.
Pom Pom Island Resort - Sipadan Island, Sabah
From the balcony of your overwater bungalow at Pom Pom Island Resort, you can spend eons just staring at the glimmering turquoise hues of the Celebes Sea. Each deck comes with sun loungers that allow you to soak up some rays while drinking in the timeless views. Those sights are also available from the bathtub, so guests can find another way to soak while appreciating the scenery.
"We stayed 3 nights on the island, and the experience was very good," wrote a guest on Tripadvisor. "The complex is very well organized and cared for, and that is something that can be seen in many details that are not left to chance." The hub of Pom Pom Island Resort is the central clubhouse, inspired by the white Xenia coral. It uses "28 trunks of Belian trees" to support a towering peaked roof, and the space is home to the restaurant, bar, and lounge area, with enough room to fit a couple hundred guests. Divers can book some underwater time at the onsite dive center.
Sipadan Kapalai Dive Resort - Sipadan Island, Sabah
From above, Sipadan Kapalai Dive Resort looks like it's floating on the sea, since it's not connected to the mainland in any way. The set-up impressed a commenter on Tripadvisor: "Spent 3 nights here and wow, it is a break taking part of the world. Situated entirely above the sea all on stilts, the resort has made a mini village." The property hovers above the Ligitan reef system on the sandbanks. You can access the resort via a boat ride from either Sipadan or Mabul islands, or a longer transfer from Semporna on Borneo.
Beachgoers have the option to sun themselves on the sandbank, a long stretch of sugary white sand that yields to clear, turquoise seas. This is a popular spot with divers since many sites are close by, reachable by boat in a few minutes or directly from the resort itself. Snorkeling and swimming with turtles are among the highlights of the resort, while excellent muck diving is also within easy reach. Overwater bungalows come with vaulted ceilings, whirring fans, sunny color schemes, and views of that hypnotic water.
Sky Water Villas - Semporna, Sabah
"Such a gem for Semporna staying," raved a commenter on Google about Sky Water Villas. "It's a paradise for snorkeling even just around the hotel, and the staff are all on top of their duties. We had some surreal days staying here and will definitely choose here when we come back!" Expect plenty of wood at these overwater accommodations. Sky Water Villas features four types of villa — sunrise, sunset, deluxe, and premier — with the main difference being in the dimensions. They all have wood floors and walls, ceiling fans, air conditioners, and gauzy curtains, but the premier comes with more space and a larger balcony for enjoying the sea views.
The villas flank a sinuous walkway; depending on which side they sit, they offer a fine vantage point of the setting sun. While the diving and snorkeling are certainly huge draws, guests can also experience the thrills and spills of an inflatable water park at the property. It is close to Semporna, on the east coast of Sabah province on Borneo, and a transfer requires a 30-minute speedboat ride from the town's jetty.
St. Regis Langkawi - Langkawi, Kedah
The whites, blues, and greens of the rooms reflect the colors of the sand and sea at this resort where every accommodation choice comes with butler service. The St. Regis Langkawi is a true luxury property with rooms featuring private terraces. Only four of the accommodations are overwater, making them extra special. They wowed a guest who commented on Tripadvisor: "Absolutely beautiful resort, feels very secluded and peaceful. We stayed in a suite, and also an over water bungalow and had family stay in the large penthouse suite too. All rooms were lovely and clean. Loved the overwater bungalow. The butler service was really great."
The sunset over-water villa is a palatial spread with a dedicated dining area and a living room with jazzy carpets and extra-long plush couches. The spacious balcony houses loungers and a private plunge pool that looks out onto the sea and, of course, the setting sun. The villa's bedroom also promises expansive water views thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors.
Methodology
To compile this list of the best overwater bungalows in Malaysia, we started with those we've experienced on our extensive travels through the country — both on Peninsular Malaysia and in the Malaysian states on Borneo. We then researched others online, analyzing lists on sites like Journey Era, and Floatingville, making sure to discard properties that did not have actual overwater accommodations (despite their claims to the contrary). We supported our choices by making sure that all the resorts that made the final cut received a rating of at least 80% on review sites. We pulled actual feedback from former guests while fleshing out the details with some personal insight and commentary.