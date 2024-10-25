One Of Illinois' Best State Parks Is A Little-Known Gem Offering Thrilling Outdoor Adventures
Some incredible travel destinations are hidden throughout the humble state of Illinois. Outside the tourist traps in Chicago, travelers can find spots like America's best drive-in movie theater and over 60 state parks. Next time you're craving a weekend of outdoor adventure, head down to the village of Makanda to enjoy one of Illinois' best state parks — Giant City State Park.
Full of lush green trees, stunning sandstone rock formations, and miles of nature trails, this Illinois park is a little-known gem perfect for outdoor recreation. Spend a day climbing Devil's Standtable, hiking Red Cedar Trail, or fishing at Eagle Pond. You can even bring your horse and go riding on the 12-mile Equestrian Trail.
Complete with a cozy lodge and restaurant, Giant City State Park welcomes visitors looking to enjoy a back-to-nature getaway. Prepare for your escape into this 4,052-acre natural wonder with these tips for exploring Giant City State Park.
What to do and see at Giant City State Park
Discover Giant City State Park's best sights by taking a hike on Post Oak, Giant City, and Trillium trails. Post Oak Trail, designed with disabled guests in mind, is an easy 30-minute route with views of ponds, aquatic plants, upland forests, and lichen growing on sandstone rocks. This wheelchair- and stroller-friendly path is also a hot spot for birding. For a longer hike, hit Giant City Trail. This moderately difficult one-mile route leads hikers through stone passageways and to the massive bluff walls that inspired the park's name. Hikers ready for a challenging trek can head to Trillium Trail. In the spring, this trail comes to life with active waterfalls and blooming wildflowers. Come autumn, colorful foliage lights up the path. Even winter and summer are exciting on Trillium Trail, with ice formations forming during cool months and vibrant greenery flourishing in the heat.
Once you've toured Giant City State Park's scenic trails, branch out and try rock climbing at Devils Standtable. Climbers can really get to know the park's sandstone as they rappel up a rock face. Not ready for rappelling? Hit the water for a day of fishing. Anglers can find sunfish, bluegill, and more in the park's 16 ponds. At night, you can hunker down at the campgrounds or stay in one of the Giant City Lodge's cabins. Guests can enjoy dinner in the lodge's Bald Knob dining room, sip on drinks in the cocktail lounge, or go for a dip in the outdoor swimming pool.
When to visit Giant City State Park
For cool, comfortable temperatures and wildflowers galore, visit Giant City State Park in spring. Visitors can even join a Spring Wildflower Walk through the park. If you want your cool temperatures with a side of colorful fall leaves, visit in autumn (just make sure to bring your heated socks). Instead of wildflowers, expect vibrant foliage to greet you on the park's trails. Peak fall color typically arrives in October.
While some visitors shy away from the park's extreme summer and winter temperatures, adventurers who can tolerate the weather will still find fun at Giant City State Park. Year-round, the park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with visitor center hours from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Trails are open from 7 a.m. to dusk. The only seasonal closures are the lodge (open from the first Friday in February until mid-December) and the horse stables (open from March 15 to November 15).