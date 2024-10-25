One Of Illinois' Best State Parks Is A Little-Known Gem Offering Thrilling Outdoor Adventures

Some incredible travel destinations are hidden throughout the humble state of Illinois. Outside the tourist traps in Chicago, travelers can find spots like America's best drive-in movie theater and over 60 state parks. Next time you're craving a weekend of outdoor adventure, head down to the village of Makanda to enjoy one of Illinois' best state parks — Giant City State Park.

Full of lush green trees, stunning sandstone rock formations, and miles of nature trails, this Illinois park is a little-known gem perfect for outdoor recreation. Spend a day climbing Devil's Standtable, hiking Red Cedar Trail, or fishing at Eagle Pond. You can even bring your horse and go riding on the 12-mile Equestrian Trail.

Complete with a cozy lodge and restaurant, Giant City State Park welcomes visitors looking to enjoy a back-to-nature getaway. Prepare for your escape into this 4,052-acre natural wonder with these tips for exploring Giant City State Park.