This Drive-In Movie Theater In The Midwest Is Ranked As The Best In America

While the Midwest may not be the first destination you think of when planning your summer travels, this often-overlooked region of the country has plenty of natural beauty and fun activities to offer — whether that is visiting Door County for coastal architecture and great food, the waterpark capital of the world in Wisconsin, or taking the road trip through Illinois that Samantha Brown believes is the most underrated in the U.S. Plus, if you decide to cruise through the Midwest on the historic Route 66, you can stop in the town of Belleville and spend the evening at the Skyview Drive-In. Ranked in 2024 by USA Today as the best drive-in movie theater in America, it is a great place to rest up from a long day on the road while enjoying a fun blast from the past.

Opened in 1949, Skyview Drive-In has long served as a beloved staple of summer nights in Belleville and even has been rebuilt twice after getting destroyed by a tornado and a windstorm. Located around 25 to 30 minutes east of St. Louis, this movie theater is a great stop on your way out of Illinois and into the next leg of your Route 66 journey from Chicago to Los Angeles.