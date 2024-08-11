This Drive-In Movie Theater In The Midwest Is Ranked As The Best In America
While the Midwest may not be the first destination you think of when planning your summer travels, this often-overlooked region of the country has plenty of natural beauty and fun activities to offer — whether that is visiting Door County for coastal architecture and great food, the waterpark capital of the world in Wisconsin, or taking the road trip through Illinois that Samantha Brown believes is the most underrated in the U.S. Plus, if you decide to cruise through the Midwest on the historic Route 66, you can stop in the town of Belleville and spend the evening at the Skyview Drive-In. Ranked in 2024 by USA Today as the best drive-in movie theater in America, it is a great place to rest up from a long day on the road while enjoying a fun blast from the past.
Opened in 1949, Skyview Drive-In has long served as a beloved staple of summer nights in Belleville and even has been rebuilt twice after getting destroyed by a tornado and a windstorm. Located around 25 to 30 minutes east of St. Louis, this movie theater is a great stop on your way out of Illinois and into the next leg of your Route 66 journey from Chicago to Los Angeles.
What makes Skyview so great
One of the best things about Skyview is that it has managed to keep its nostalgic charm through what one Redditor described as a "retro but clean" atmosphere. While the theater no longer sports the bubblegum pink color it had during the 1960s and '70s, it is still easily recognizable by its old-fashioned entrance sign complete with a spaceship and reader board listing the weekend's showings. The same Redditor also noted that the drive-in has a snow cone stand and a concession stand that serves all the old favorites, including popcorn and grape and cream-flavored sodas. If you don't want to purchase food from concessions, you can bring your own drinks and snacks.
Besides its old-timey charm, one feature that makes Skyview stand out is that despite being one of less than 400 drive-in theaters left in the country (via USA Today), it still keeps its prices low and affordable. While tickets cost $13 a person, the theater allows one child to enter for free per adult. Each additional child 12 and under then costs another $3, making this a great deal for young families. The theater has two screens, and each screen shows two movies (you get to view both movies for the price of one ticket). Generally, the first show starts around 9:00 pm and the second starts around 11:00 pm, although the timing may change and get earlier towards the end of summer.
How to prepare for a night at the drive-in
Because drive-in movie theaters are something that many today have never experienced, there are a few things to know if you plan on visiting one for the first time (or for the first time in a long while). At drive-ins, some people like to bring camp chairs so they can sit outside their vehicle comfortably and enjoy the film. Because of this, you'll want to pack anything you'd normally need for an evening outdoors, including bug spray and a blanket. In order to get the spot you want, it is also a good idea to arrive early or pre-book your parking online. Skyview allows paid reservations through email and information about showings is typically posted on its social media pages and website.
Another essential detail to know about Skyview is that it removed its loud speakers. So, in order to hear the movie, you need to have an FM radio. While you can use your car stereo, there is a risk that doing so will drain your battery, requiring a jump start. Luckily, Skyview keeps a portable battery on hand to jump cars. However, if you want to avoid this, you can choose to bring a separate battery-powered radio (along with extra batteries) so you can tune in to the movie and hear the audio loud and clear without having to worry about your car.