One Of Hawaii's Most Spectacular Coastal Hikes Is A Free Adventure Near Honolulu
If you're heading to Hawaii for a vacation, there are some amazing experiences you can only have in Oahu. You can go surfing at Waikiki Beach, visit the beautiful Ritz Carlton Resort on Turtle Bay (where countless movies have been shot), and visit the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. However, if hiking is your jam, there is a free and absolutely beautiful hike that you may not know about. The Makapu'u Point Trail is a paved hike with a view of a lighthouse from 1909. The hike is short enough to allow you to do other things with your day, has some beautiful views, and is a great spot for whale watching at certain times of the year.
Before you plan your trek, there are a few things to know. First, there are no places for shade, restrooms, or water fountains on this hike, and it can get a bit windy. It's a good idea to wear a hat to keep the hair out of your face, bring a full water bottle, and wear sunscreen so you don't get burned. However, you might want to think twice before using basic sunscreen, especially if you'll be swimming or scuba diving later in the day. In Hawaii, only reef-safe sunscreen is allowed, like the Sun Bum Daily SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion or Florida Glow SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray, both of which are compliant with the law. There is plenty of free parking in the lot as well as on the street. This is a hike you don't want to miss, so make sure you're prepared.
All about the Makapu'u Point Lighthouse Trail
The hike is in the southeast of the island, and the 2.5-mile out-and-back trail only has an elevation gain of 475 feet. It's not long, but there are some steep parts. That said, its paved hiking trail makes things much easier; plus, there are benches along the way if you need a rest. The Makapu'u Point Lighthouse Trail is a popular route, so you're going to have lots of people around you, which isn't a bad thing when you're not familiar with the area. This also means it's worth getting there early. If you hike on a clear day, you might be able to see the seabird sanctuaries on nearby islets, as well as the distant islands of Lanai and Moloka'i (a hidden Hawaiian gem with pretty beaches and cliffside views).
As you ascend, you'll be looking over the ocean, and if you visit from November through May, you can often see whales. There is a scope to observe them and an interpretive sign to help. You can bring your leashed pup with you, and this is also a good hike for fearless kids. While the working lighthouse isn't open to the public, it's still great for pictures. When you're done, you'll likely be ready for a bite to eat, and Kona Brewing in Hawaii Kai is just a little over five miles away if you want great beer and burgers. Close by is Moena Cafe, so if you start your hike early, you can indulge in its breakfast and lunch offerings.