If you're heading to Hawaii for a vacation, there are some amazing experiences you can only have in Oahu. You can go surfing at Waikiki Beach, visit the beautiful Ritz Carlton Resort on Turtle Bay (where countless movies have been shot), and visit the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. However, if hiking is your jam, there is a free and absolutely beautiful hike that you may not know about. The Makapu'u Point Trail is a paved hike with a view of a lighthouse from 1909. The hike is short enough to allow you to do other things with your day, has some beautiful views, and is a great spot for whale watching at certain times of the year.

Before you plan your trek, there are a few things to know. First, there are no places for shade, restrooms, or water fountains on this hike, and it can get a bit windy. It's a good idea to wear a hat to keep the hair out of your face, bring a full water bottle, and wear sunscreen so you don't get burned. However, you might want to think twice before using basic sunscreen, especially if you'll be swimming or scuba diving later in the day. In Hawaii, only reef-safe sunscreen is allowed, like the Sun Bum Daily SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion or Florida Glow SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray, both of which are compliant with the law. There is plenty of free parking in the lot as well as on the street. This is a hike you don't want to miss, so make sure you're prepared.

