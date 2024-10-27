The Unexpected State In America Where You Can Find Plenty Of Petroglyphs

When you think of where you can find petroglyphs (images carved into rock), you might think of a destination somewhere in the southwest, like Albuquerque, New Mexico or the national parks of southern Utah. But you can also find them in Hawaii, and while they can be found on many of the inhabited islands, they're most notable on the Big Island.

The Hawaiian word for petroglyphs is ki'i pōhaku, meaning "image stone," and it was one of the only forms of written communication in Hawaii for a long time; stories were passed along through spoken word and dance. We don't know the exact meaning for the petroglyphs, but some theories and interpretations are that they were used to mark momentous occasions or were connected to performing some kinds of spiritual rituals.

They're typically found close to boundaries between places and in places that were thought to have "mana" or a special energy to them. You can find some that are uniquely Hawaiian, like turtles, canoes, and even surfboards, along with more universal symbols like human figures and circles. The best time of day to see them is early in the morning or later in the afternoon when shadows help the carvings stand out more and when it's not quite as hot; many of them are in exposed areas without trees and where the lava rock reflects heat back at you.

