Costa Rica's Underrated Caribbean Coast Promises A Family-Friendly Escape With Jungle Views

Two-toed sloths dangle languid from ceiba branches, amber-billed toucans fly low over forest-fringed rivers, and newborn sea turtles scurry to the ocean from Costa Rica's Caribbean shore. A wildlife haven crammed with national parks and low-rumbling volcanoes, the Central American country packs the immense biodiversity of the Amazon into a small and easily-navigable package. Coupled with its pristine coastline, few destinations on earth can offer more for nature-loving travelers. Its easterly province, Limon, pairs the highest percentage of protected land in Costa Ricawith idyllic Caribbean conditions.

Ditch the pura vida crowds and the extortionate prices of the Pacific Coast and traverse jungles, Caribbean beaches, and Afro-Caribbean culture on Costa Rica's eastern shore. It's easy to access the coast's best accommodation spots from the capital city, San Jose — a private transfer will take you door-to-door to Puerto Viejo in only 4 hours. Travel between December and April, the driest season, for peak weather conditions and a chance to spot humpback whales that pass from December to mid-March.