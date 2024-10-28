Missouri Is Home To A Charming And Underrated Town That Will Make Wine Lovers Swoon
When you think of Missouri, St. Louis might be the only city that rings a bell, but just an hour and a half away lies a small town that attracts visitors for its adult beverages. Hermann was established in the early- to mid-1800s by German Americans (via Gasconade County Historical Society), and oddly enough, beer is not the state's bread and butter — unless, of course, it's Oktoberfest. The Midwest town claims to be Missouri's "wine country," and it's due in part to the agreeable climate for grape production. This cozy city is the epitome of small-town vibes with a big city heart, as you can find every establishment within the perimeter listed on its website. Coffee shops and breakfast places? You can count them on one hand. Specialty food and drink shops? There are fewer than 15. Wineries? You just might make it to each in one day.
Hermann is a close-knit community, and locals keep the spirit of the town alive with extravagant year-round festivals. If the event's theme isn't catered around wine, beer, or spirits, they most likely have a German twist, keeping the city's roots a prominent part of its culture. The Missouri River wraps around the northern part of the town and provides scenic trails, including those that center around the town's finest crops — its grapes.
The Hermann Wine Trail
Missouri's wine region might be under the radar, but it deserves the same hype as California's Napa Valley. Hermann has a wine trail that covers six locations, including Adam Puchta Winery, Curling Vine Winery, and Hermannhoff Winery, where you can explore the vineyards and sip on some award-winning local pours. While you are free to visit each winery on your own, one of the best ways to experience all of them is through the Wine Trail's unique food and wine tasting events, such as The Chocolate Wine Trail and Berries & BarBQ Wine Trail. In fact, TripAdvisor reviewers say The Chocolate Wine Trail and Cheese Wine Trail are personal favorites. Refer to the Hermann Wine Trail's official website for information on the latest events (which include seasonal and holiday options), as well as how to buy tickets.
During the event, you'll receive a complimentary souvenir wine glass that you'll take to each location for tastings. Because the event is not guided, you are free to head to any of the six wineries on the map in whatever order you desire. The wine region is open during all four seasons, but in the fall, when the foliage showers the town with red, yellow, and orange leaves, it's a real treat.
One winery not included in the trail is Stone Hill Winery, which has a worldwide impact. The staff hosts an international cruise getaway on Royal Caribbean Cruises, The Wine Lover's Cruise. This specific vineyard is the state's oldest and most decorated. It sits atop a hill and has incredible cityscape views, especially from its sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. The town's wineries have unique aspects to their offerings. For example, Hermanhoff Winery offers cottage stays on location, and Stone Hill has a membership program, which includes wine tastings and year-round discounts.
Festivals and events in Hermann
With such a dominant wine culture in Hermann, there are plenty of events geared towards the beverage industry, such as the Adam Puchta Wine & Swine Festival (running for more than five years), the Hermann Wine & Jazz Festival, and the Stone Hill Harvest Festival to name a few. Since the city was founded by German Americans, events like Oktoberfest draw in the community to celebrate and they plan early in the year for it. According to the Facebook page, they posted in late March 2024, having already booked winery tours and weddings for the event later in the year. Furthermore, the town continues to stay festive with Wurstfest, and Maifest.
Outside of wine, beer, and spirits, there are plenty of recreational activities and group fun alongside neighbors. The Grand Bluffs near the Missouri River are a sight to see. You can go on nature walks along the trails in the area and zen out during a yoga class as the sun rises. The organizers modify the location to an inside setting from winter to early spring (most likely due to the chilly weather). In the afternoon, shop for antiques, art pieces, and locally crafted products at places like, Saleigh Mountain Leather Company and Antiques Unlimted II. Learn about the history of the city at the various museums or see a show by the local theatre and art organizations. Hermann is a well-rounded hidden gem providing amusing opportunities for the whole family.