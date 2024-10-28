Missouri Is Home To A Charming And Underrated Town That Will Make Wine Lovers Swoon

Missouri's wine region might be under the radar, but it deserves the same hype as California's Napa Valley. Hermann has a wine trail that covers six locations, including Adam Puchta Winery, Curling Vine Winery, and Hermannhoff Winery, where you can explore the vineyards and sip on some award-winning local pours. While you are free to visit each winery on your own, one of the best ways to experience all of them is through the Wine Trail's unique food and wine tasting events, such as The Chocolate Wine Trail and Berries & BarBQ Wine Trail. In fact, TripAdvisor reviewers say The Chocolate Wine Trail and Cheese Wine Trail are personal favorites. Refer to the Hermann Wine Trail's official website for information on the latest events (which include seasonal and holiday options), as well as how to buy tickets.

Advertisement

During the event, you'll receive a complimentary souvenir wine glass that you'll take to each location for tastings. Because the event is not guided, you are free to head to any of the six wineries on the map in whatever order you desire. The wine region is open during all four seasons, but in the fall, when the foliage showers the town with red, yellow, and orange leaves, it's a real treat.

One winery not included in the trail is Stone Hill Winery, which has a worldwide impact. The staff hosts an international cruise getaway on Royal Caribbean Cruises, The Wine Lover's Cruise. This specific vineyard is the state's oldest and most decorated. It sits atop a hill and has incredible cityscape views, especially from its sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows. The town's wineries have unique aspects to their offerings. For example, Hermanhoff Winery offers cottage stays on location, and Stone Hill has a membership program, which includes wine tastings and year-round discounts.

Advertisement