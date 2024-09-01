These Under-The-Radar Wine Regions Deserve The Same Hype As Napa

While California's Napa Valley is the picture-perfect poster child for quality North American wine, it is hardly the only region in the country that produces good vino. You might not believe it, but it's true. While Napa Valley has a unique climate that helps grow grapes that produce high-quality, top-selling wine, there are so many more wine regions in the country to explore. Any wine-lover would do well to take their discerning palate off the beaten path.

Advertisement

American states come in all shapes, sizes, and climates. It's a country so large and ecologically diverse that numerous types of wine can be produced in all 50 states. Border to border, coast to coast, wine is being made in places you might never have considered, or even heard of. And not necessarily from grapes, either.

We rounded up 12 under-the-radar American wine-making regions that deserve just as much hype as Napa Valley. In this journey from east to west, you can experience just how excellent, diverse, and varied the wine produced in the United States actually is.