The Luxurious And Less Crowded Resort Town Colorado Locals Choose Over Vail And Aspen

Cozily ensconced in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, Beaver Creek is a discreet skiing destination beloved for its plush accommodations and epic year-round mountain adventures. The modern resort town was built in the 1980s by the same developers as the neighboring Vail, which is just a 15-minute drive away. While world-famous Vail's ski terrain is significantly bigger and busier, the underrated Beaver Creek is an exclusive haven for in-the-know skiers and Colorado locals who love its uncrowded runs and family-friendly vibe. In fact, Beaver Creek is the perfect beginner's mountain because green ski runs make up 28% of its terrain, which is expertly groomed.

For luxury-seeking Denver-based locals, Beaver Creek is also a closer drive compared to Aspen (which is also the country's most expensive vacation destination). With a plethora of refined mountain lodges, condos, and vacation rentals, as well as top-notch skiing for novices and experts alike, Beaver Creek should be on your radar for your next winter holiday.