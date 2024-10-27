The Luxurious And Less Crowded Resort Town Colorado Locals Choose Over Vail And Aspen
Cozily ensconced in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, Beaver Creek is a discreet skiing destination beloved for its plush accommodations and epic year-round mountain adventures. The modern resort town was built in the 1980s by the same developers as the neighboring Vail, which is just a 15-minute drive away. While world-famous Vail's ski terrain is significantly bigger and busier, the underrated Beaver Creek is an exclusive haven for in-the-know skiers and Colorado locals who love its uncrowded runs and family-friendly vibe. In fact, Beaver Creek is the perfect beginner's mountain because green ski runs make up 28% of its terrain, which is expertly groomed.
For luxury-seeking Denver-based locals, Beaver Creek is also a closer drive compared to Aspen (which is also the country's most expensive vacation destination). With a plethora of refined mountain lodges, condos, and vacation rentals, as well as top-notch skiing for novices and experts alike, Beaver Creek should be on your radar for your next winter holiday.
Where to stay in Beaver Creek
A top-rated resort in Beaver Creek is the Ritz-Carlton Bachelor Gulch, which was built as a massive log cabin-style mountain lodge. With its heated slope-side swimming pool and cozy Great Room centered around a stone fireplace, the resort draws both far-flung visitors and locals, who can enjoy 20% off their lodging throughout Beaver Creek. One Tripadvisor reviewer says, "Just had a wonderful staycation at the Ritz and our experience was perfect! From valet, check in, housekeeping and the restaurant, all were wonderful."
The Park Hyatt Beaver Creek is a luxurious ski-in, ski-out retreat located in quaint Beaver Creek Village. It reflects the European Alpine aesthetic (much like these other stunning American cities that will make you feel like you're in Europe). The sleek and modern mountain hideaway houses over 193 rooms and 23 suites, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows over the slopes, as well as multiple restaurants and a pampering on-site spa.
Activities in Beaver Creek
Colorado has the best skiing in the U.S., and Beaver Creek stands out for its plethora of beginner trails and family-friendly atmosphere. With an excellent ski school, amateur skiers will feel comfortable trying out easy slopes. Beaver Creek offers over 2,000 acres of terrain that cater to skiers of all abilities. Advanced skiers won't want to miss the black and double black mountain runs at Grouse Mountain or the Birds of Prey course at Beaver Creek Mountain, which is used for the World Cup Races in December. End a thrilling day of skiing on a sweet note with freshly baked cookies served at the base of Haymeadow and Centennial at 3 p.m. daily.
However, Beaver Creek is also a lovely vacation destination long after the snow melts. The summer months promise long sunny days, wildflower-coated meadows, picturesque forests, and evergreen mountain views. At Beaver Creek, athletic pursuits abound, like mountain biking, hiking, fly fishing, horseback riding, and golfing, as well as more leisurely activities like scenic gondola rides.