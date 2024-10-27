One Of America's Best Cities For Nightlife Is A Thriving Florida Beach Destination
Miami may be hot, but its nightlife raises the heat a couple of notches. The city's gorgeous beaches attract tourists worldwide. In the evenings, they get hooked on their experiences at the thrilling bars and clubs. South Beach, Wynwood, and Brickell City Center will suck you into its bright lights, incredible art scene, and rooftop views. U.S. News & World Report named Miami the second-best party city in America, trailing only Las Vegas, beating out the likes of New York and Los Angeles. While the Big Apple and the City of Angels are home to the rich and famous, there's no competition against the Magic City. Red carpet legends leave their mansions in Star Island or Six Fisher Island and head to popular establishments, like Kiki On The River, elevating Miami's already luxurious nightlife scene.
Florida's east coast is full of exciting towns centered around beaches, parks, and art, and Miami might be the epicenter of it all. You can get a feel for its thriving party culture without even stepping foot in a club. There are so many other nighttime activities to try, like strolling along the illuminated strip of South Beach or touring Wynwood Walls graffiti murals. For dining, you can head to a lounge in Brickell City Center, like Sugar or Rosa Sky Rooftop, and take in the beauty of the town from the top floor. With so many options, it's no wonder the Florida hot spot outranked nearly every other.
Rooftop bars and hotel pool parties
Whether you want to sip champagne by the pool or head to a swanky happy hour in the area, it's always 5 o'clock somewhere. Palm trees and skyscrapers drape the city's landscape, making it a natural piece of the puzzle for tourists and locals to be amazed by any venue. The Magic City is where electronic dance music thrives, and many DJs make appearances at day parties by the pool in upscale hotels owned by big names in the entertainment industry. For example, rapper and fashion mogul Pharrell Williams owns the Goodtime Hotel, which houses the famous restaurant and pool club, Strawberry Moon. Here, DJs, like Cedric Gervais, James Kennedy, and Brody Jenner, have all started the party behind the turntables from sunrise to sundown. You can expect champagne showers, tasty cocktails, and VIP cabanas.
After laying out by the pool all day, keep the party going at Rosa Sky Rooftop to watch the sunset behind the twinkling lights of Brickell's skyscrapers. This lounge spot pays attention to detail from the rose-pink lighting to the rose-shaped ice in its cocktails. While the party scene lives up to the hype, one thing to be aware of is how much you might spend. Some of the menu items at Rosa Sky are over $20 just for one beverage. With over 3,000 Google reviews and a 4.7 rating, you'll have such a great time that your bar tab will most likely be the last thing on your mind.
Clubs that stay open until the sun comes up
This beach destination is home to legendary clubs, like E11even and Club Space, which have their own unique theme adding to the culture of Miami's nightlife. E11even is a famous nightclub that has seen the likes of A-list celebrities performing and spending a night out with their crew. Sometimes, you may spot well-known athletes with their teams, like the Florida Panthers celebrating their Stanley Cup win. Another iconic venue is Club Space, known to be a mecca for the EDM community and host epic raves. At this nightclub, it's a marathon, not a sprint. Headliners sometimes don't even hit the stage until 4 a.m. TikTokers all over the app prove that the party never stops in Miami, as many creators post videos of them walking outside of the club when the sun comes up the following day.
Miami consistently sets the trends for the rest of the country. Many flagship nightclubs start in the Florida city before they even start in Las Vegas. LIV Miami, located inside the Fontainebleau Hotel, opened in 2008. Meanwhile, LIV Las Vegas opened in 2023. Another sexy establishment, Komodo, also opened in Miami, launching in 2015, whereas it later opened locations in Dallas and Las Vegas in 2023. While Komodo is an Asian fusion restaurant and exclusive lounge, it further promotes the idea that though Miami might have ranked the second-best party city in the U.S., in many ways, it far exceeds its top competitor as a leader in the entertainment world.