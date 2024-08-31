The Best Nighttime Activities To Do On Vacation If You Hate Clubs

While clubbing is an important part of modern nightlife in a lot of places — according to WorldMetrics.org it's the most common late-night activity among 18-34 year-olds — not everyone enjoys going to night clubs. Some people prefer a calmer night that requires less energy, but they still want to be out and about after dark, especially when traveling. After all, we all want to make the most of our time in a new destination, seeing all the sights and meeting new people. It's hard to have a conversation in crowded night clubs and they don't offer you a look at the local landmarks. Fortunately, there are now a number of activities you can do at night while traveling that don't involve clubbing.

Advertisement

Many of these non-club activities are actually better if you're trying to make new friends. Heading to a bar where locals hang out or joining a group tour are much better ways to meet people and start a conversation. If you're already traveling with friends, there are also plenty of group activities to do after the sun sets. These are some of the best nighttime activities to do on vacation if you hate clubbing, whether you're traveling alone or with other people.