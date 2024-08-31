The Best Nighttime Activities To Do On Vacation If You Hate Clubs
While clubbing is an important part of modern nightlife in a lot of places — according to WorldMetrics.org it's the most common late-night activity among 18-34 year-olds — not everyone enjoys going to night clubs. Some people prefer a calmer night that requires less energy, but they still want to be out and about after dark, especially when traveling. After all, we all want to make the most of our time in a new destination, seeing all the sights and meeting new people. It's hard to have a conversation in crowded night clubs and they don't offer you a look at the local landmarks. Fortunately, there are now a number of activities you can do at night while traveling that don't involve clubbing.
Many of these non-club activities are actually better if you're trying to make new friends. Heading to a bar where locals hang out or joining a group tour are much better ways to meet people and start a conversation. If you're already traveling with friends, there are also plenty of group activities to do after the sun sets. These are some of the best nighttime activities to do on vacation if you hate clubbing, whether you're traveling alone or with other people.
Sidle up at a bar for a well-crafted cocktail
Even if you don't enjoy the loud and crowded nature of clubs, that doesn't mean you don't enjoy a drink or two, especially something like a well-crafted cocktail. One of the best way to get to know a city is by seeking out the area's best cocktail bars, whether they serve classic cocktails or creative drinks you can only find there. It could be a lively neighborhood bar or a quiet lounge, either way, it's easy enough to find a bar to suit the vibe you're looking for. The World's 50 Best Bars is a good resource for finding local gems abroad.
Just like food is a wonderful way to get to know a culture, tasting the creative cocktails these bartenders come up with offers a similar window into local flavors. Try iconic cocktails like the caipirinha in Brazil and the pisco sour in Peru, or even just cocktails made with seasonal fruits, such as at Gen Yamamoto in Tokyo. Plus, it's easy to strike up a conversation with bartenders and other bar-goers when you're traveling solo. At the very least, you can get some great local recommendations on what to do and where to eat.
Visit a night market
For all the foodies and shoppers out there, night markets can be a great place to find local delicacies. Night markets are a unique experience: lively and chaotic, full of bright colors, and crammed with stalls selling everything from knick knacks to furniture to food. Why not have dinner and shop for souvenirs all at the same time?
Night markets are popular in many cities in Asia. For example, Bangkok is known for its large night markets, whether it's Asiatique the Riverfront or the Train Night Market Srinagarindra. Taiwan also has several night markets full of amazing street food, some of which even include stalls listed on the Michelin guide. Prefer to shop instead of eating all night? Then head to South Korea. Some of the shops in places like Dongdaemun Market stay open until 4:30 a.m. Because who needs sleep when you can shop? Cities in North America have also taken note of the popularity of night markets. Richmond, British Columbia, Canada hosts the weekend-only Richmond Night Market in the summer.
Conquer an escape room
Escape rooms are good for bonding between friends or family, and they're also a fun way to pass an hour (maybe less if you're good at it). More and more escape rooms are staying open at night, catering to a younger crowd looking for something to do before or even after dinner. Since escape rooms typically last 60 minutes at most, it's also a good way to kill time in between other scheduled activities without the risk of running late.
60 Out Escape Rooms, for example, has a few locations around Los Angeles that stay open until midnight, so you can play themed rooms like Godzilla vs. Kong after dinner. Escape rooms can also provide entertainment beyond just one hour. The fun tends to continue once you leave the escape room, with everyone discussing the various clues, puzzles, and special effects that these companies have designed. The only caveat, of course, is that escape rooms are only good options when you're traveling to a place that speaks a language you understand.
Go for a walk
Sometimes it's nice to not make any big plans for the night and just go on a stroll, taking in the sights and watching people go about their lives. A walk is good way to see what the local life is like on the streets, admire the city's architecture, and get your daily steps in. In cities like New York, you might even run into a street performer.
Of course, some cities and neighborhoods are better for walking than others, especially at night. New York's Times Square is always a fun place to walk around if you're looking for something lively with all the billboards. Florence, Italy at night is a beautiful sight, with historic landmarks like Piazza del Duomo illuminated in the dark. Crossing Prague's Charles Bridge at night (or seeing it from afar) makes for quite a romantic walk; the Charles Bridge is a medieval stone arch bridge and the undersides of the arches are illuminated, their lights reflecting on the Vltava river water. As always, it's important to be careful and vigilant. Pick streets that are known to be safe at night and guard your belongings from pickpockets.
Get spooked on ghost tours
Historic cities like New Orleans and Charleston, South Carolina all have a few good ghost stories, and what better way to hear about them than on a ghost tour? Of course, ghost tours are much better when it's dark out, with just the right vibe for some spooky stories (and perhaps even a sighting).
Ghost tours aren't only for places with a reputation for hauntings, however. Outside of places like Salem, Massachusetts (yes, as in the Salem Witch Trials) or Savannah, Georgia there are also other cities with great ghost tours that you may never have considered. For example, in Dallas, the Booze & Boos Tour combines a ghost tour with a pub crawl. Even the island paradise of Hawaii has a ghost tour, delving into both ancient Hawaiian legends and relatively modern ghost stories. Even if you don't believe in ghosts, these tours are a fun way to learn more about the history and local lore of a place while seeing some historic sights along the way.
Take an evening tour
Ghost tours aren't the only tours that take place at night. There are a number of other tours available after the sun sets — or are just better in the dark. These include food tours, bar crawls, and historic tours. There are also after-dark walking tours, so you can see a city at night without worrying about traveling alone.
In Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for example, there is a three-hour taco tour that's only offered in the evening, because some of the best taquerias in the city are only open at night. In Washington, D.C., you can tour the National Mall by moonlight or even do a tour focused around the Lincoln assassination and the conspiracy theories surrounding it (if that's what you're into). There are craft brewery tours in many cities, from big urban centers like Berlin, Germany, to smaller locations like Ogden, Utah. Of course, if you're traveling far north to Alaska or Norway, you probably already have a northern lights tour scheduled (and if not, you may want to schedule one, as 2024 is supposed to be an especially good time to see the Aurora Borealis).
Try glow-in-the-dark mini golf
Mini golf, or putt-putt, is not just for kids. This is especially true of courses open at night, or glow-in-the-dark versions. These nighttime playgrounds are a good chance to let your inner child out for an hour or two and have a friendly competition among your friends or family.
Las Vegas is an especially good city for neon or glow-in-the-dark mini golf, with themes that are definitely geared more towards adults than kids. The Sin City has a KISS-themed mini golf and a Twilight Zone version. It's not just Las Vegas, though, that lets their mini golf courses glow. Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island, Michigan, also turns it's putting course into a glow-in-the-dark version at night, albeit a much more family-friendly one. Late night mini golf can be found all over, from Texas to Florida to Canada. So the next time you're traveling and looking for something to do, just search for one near you and you're likely to find something.
Catch a live show
Everyone loves watching live performance, so why not catch a special production while traveling? After all, it sure seems like everyone was traveling around the world to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Swifties aside, it's good to check out what local theaters and venues have to offer. You may end up catching a band you like or seeing excellent local talent, such as during an opera in New York City or ballet in Paris.
Certain destinations also have unique live performances that can help you take in the culture, and thankfully a lot of them take place in the evening. For example, if you're visiting Lisbon for the first time or other parts of Portugal, find a restaurant or bar that has fado musicians. Going to a jazz club is one of the best things to do in New Orleans. And in Spain, watching a flamenco performance is a must. Another good thing about these performances is that none of them require you to know the local language. Just sit back and enjoy!
Enjoy the hotel's jacuzzi or pool
Sometimes, especially if you're at the end of a trip, nothing sounds better than having a chill night at the hotel, relaxing in the swimming pool or jacuzzi. This is especially true if you're staying at a hotel with a supremely luxurious pool, which would be a waste not to enjoy. A soak in a hot tub also does wonders for sore muscles after a full day of activities.
Not all hotels keep their pools open at night, but there are many that do. In Palm Springs, California, The Ace Hotel's pools stay open until 10 p.m, while overnight guests at Azure Palms Hot Springs can use the main pool and spas 24 hours a day. Alternatively, booking a room with a private jacuzzi ensures you can get a hot soak at any time of day, maybe with a glass of wine in hand. All the suites at Hotel Mousai in Puerto Vallarta and Viceroy Los Cabos have their own private deck with a large jacuzzi.
Get a view of the city's skyline at night
There are different ways to get a good view of the skyline in any city, but for the most part, the skyline always looks much more impressive at night. Many cities have an observation deck that stays open at night. For example, the 360-degree observation deck on the 52nd floor of the Prudential Tower in Boston stays open until 10 p.m., and Seattle's Space Needle doesn't close until 11 p.m.
Of course, one of the best ways to get a view of the skyline is to find places where you can dine in the sky, from America's rooftop restaurants to restaurants on top of the Alps. This way, you can kill two birds with one stone and enjoy the view for longer than you would at an observation deck, especially if you manage to snag a prime table with the best view. Alternatively, you can head to a rooftop bar after dinner and enjoy the view over a cocktail or two.
See the wildlife that comes out at night
It's pretty common knowledge that many animals are more active at night, as they like to avoid being out in the sun and heat. This is apparently becoming more true with climate change, according to Geography Realm. It also means that nighttime actually gives you a better chance for spotting certain kinds of wildlife. Safari outfitters and scuba diving operators usually offer a night safari or a night dive for this reason. You can typically see animals you don't see during the day, or just the same animals being more active at night.
If you are not a scuba diver, there are still opportunities to see ocean animals after dark. Night snorkeling tours offered in places like the Big Island in Hawaii (for manta rays) and Cancun, Mexico (for octopus, lobsters, and more). There are also night kayaking tours in places that have bioluminescence, like Bahia Rica in Costa Rica and Cocoa Beach in Florida. After all, bioluminescence is a phenomenon you can only see in the dark of night.
Visit museums open at night
Museums may not be the first thing to come to mind when you're brainstorming activities to do at night, but some museums actually stay open later these days — especially on weekends — to accommodate travelers and locals who can't get there during working hours. Some examples in New York City include The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is open until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and the Whitney Museum of American Art, which is open until 10 p.m. on Fridays. The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh also doesn't close until 10 p.m. on Fridays.
Even museums that don't normally hold late hours might be open late when you're there. For example, while the Tate in London doesn't regularly stay open late, they periodically host Tate Modern Lates, events which are free to the public and go until 10 p.m. Make sure to check the museums in the destinations you're traveling to and see if any of them are open late or host a special night event.
Go stargazing
If you live in big cities like a lot of us do, traveling to less populated areas with dark skies provides an opportunity to see the stars (and if you're lucky, the Milky Way). If you're traveling somewhere with a working observatory, they often hold public stargazing nights. For example, while Los Angeles may not be the city that comes to mind for stargazing, you can head to the nearby Mount Wilson Observatory for their public nights.
Observatories aren't required, however, and you also don't necessarily need a telescope to appreciate the beauty of the night sky. National parks are great for stargazing on your own. The International Dark Sky Places also has a list of over 200 designated Dark Sky Places (places that have both low light pollution and good public access) around the world. Some hotels even offer stargazing as an activity.
For example, Compass Rose Lodge in Huntsville, Utah has an observatory attached to the hotel. In the winter, Northstar Resort at California's Lake Tahoe has snowshoe stargazing tours on select nights. Whether you're looking at a star through a telescope or just appreciating the vast night sky, stargazing really reminds you just how big the universe is.