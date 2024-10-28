One Of The Worst Countries For Digital Nomads Is A Very Popular European Destination

During the pandemic, many of us had no choice but to work from home. While some people love the flexibility and working in pajamas, others miss the office camaraderie. However, working from home gives many people the freedom to travel the world while still doing their remote jobs. If you find yourself as a "digital nomad," there are many things to consider, and while some countries make it easy for these travelers to stay for a period of time, other regions can be more difficult. One of the worst countries for digital nomads is Iceland because of its high cost of living and income requirement to be approved for a visa. Iceland is a popular country, with over 2.2 million visitors in 2023, but it may not be the best place to relocate.

It makes sense that travelers dream of living in a cozy abode and looking at the Northern Lights while sipping hot chocolate and typing away. Iceland is consistently recognized as one of the world's safest countries, and it's absolutely beautiful. There is a lot to do, like visiting an island full of puffin penguins, whale watching, driving the Ring Road, and visiting the famous Blue Lagoon, but there are some things to know before planning your first trip to Iceland. You may find that you'd be happier just visiting instead of trying to balance sightseeing and working. Iceland's digital nomad visa requires a very high monthly salary (which is even higher if you're coming with a partner and/or kids). It has a high cost of living, and for much of the year, there is little daylight. In fact, there are only around five hours of light per day in December. If you're considering Iceland, there are some things you need to know before you uproot your life.

