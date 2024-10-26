Transform Your Cruise Cabin Into A Sanctuary For Light Sleepers With An Easy Curtain Hack

This blackout curtain trick is also a great hack if you're sharing a cabin with a baby or small child who goes to sleep earlier than you do. While it's going to take up some room in your luggage, it's worth it if sleep is elusive for you or you wake easily. You can see the process in the TikTok below.

Advertisement

That isn't the only hack you can use to help you catch your ZZ's. You may not realize that you can request a mattress topper and extra pillows from your cruise line. (It's not a bad idea to contact them about it beforehand.) Bring your favorite pillow if that helps you sleep, or a stuffed animal you love (we absolutely are not judging). A traditional sleep mask and ear plugs can help you wind down, but you can also pick up a mask like the LC-dolida Sleep Headphones 3D Sleep Mask that has wireless Bluetooth speakers to either play white noise, or listen to music or a podcast. Along with that, download the White Noise Lite app for free for Android and Apple devices to listen to a range of sleep sounds to drown out other passengers or a cabin mate that snores.

Advertisement

You can also choose your cabin location wisely. Try not to get one that is above, below, or next to louder spots like gyms and child-focused areas. You can even ask the cruise line if they have a recommendation for the quieter areas on their particular ship. Skip that glass of wine or cocktail if sleep is elusive, as it can cause you to wake up in the middle of the night and mess with your REM sleep. Finally, a towel rolled up along the bottom of the door can help keep out the light from outside. Sweet dreams!