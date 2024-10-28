This Secret Island Promises Travelers All The Best Of Maine Without The New England Crowds

Renowned for its natural beauty, world-class seafood, and charming coastal towns, Maine is a beloved East Coast travel destination. While tourists flock to the popular city of Portland or the famous seaside village Bar Harbor, there are lesser-known cities that offer the best of Maine without the crowds.

Advertisement

Tucked into the state's sparkling coastline about 60 miles north of Portland, Southport promises a quiet alternative to the hustle and bustle of its more tourist-ridden city neighbors. With historic lighthouses, museums, beautiful beaches, and scenic ocean vistas, the sleepy New England town of Southport is one of the state's best-kept secrets. With a population of just over 600 residents, its laidback atmosphere is perfect for both solo retreats and couples seeking an intimate East Coast getaway — in fact, Maine is an underrated beach wedding destination. Boasting popular sights and attractions, like the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and the Maine State Aquarium, there are plenty of action-packed day trips to take from this island as well. If you're searching for a small town that promises big adventures, Southport is waiting for you.

Advertisement