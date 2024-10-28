This Secret Island Promises Travelers All The Best Of Maine Without The New England Crowds
Renowned for its natural beauty, world-class seafood, and charming coastal towns, Maine is a beloved East Coast travel destination. While tourists flock to the popular city of Portland or the famous seaside village Bar Harbor, there are lesser-known cities that offer the best of Maine without the crowds.
Tucked into the state's sparkling coastline about 60 miles north of Portland, Southport promises a quiet alternative to the hustle and bustle of its more tourist-ridden city neighbors. With historic lighthouses, museums, beautiful beaches, and scenic ocean vistas, the sleepy New England town of Southport is one of the state's best-kept secrets. With a population of just over 600 residents, its laidback atmosphere is perfect for both solo retreats and couples seeking an intimate East Coast getaway — in fact, Maine is an underrated beach wedding destination. Boasting popular sights and attractions, like the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and the Maine State Aquarium, there are plenty of action-packed day trips to take from this island as well. If you're searching for a small town that promises big adventures, Southport is waiting for you.
Things to do in Southport
Southport may be tiny, but you'll find plenty to experience along its cozy coastline. A trip to Maine wouldn't be complete without admiring a few of the state's 65 lighthouses, so you'll want to check out a couple in the area. Visible from Southport's public landing is the Cuckolds Lighthouse. Originally opening as a fog station in 1892, it was one of the last lighthouses built on the coast of Maine and is a majestic sight to behold in Boothbay Harbor. If you want to tour one of these structures, visit the Burnt Island Lighthouse nearby. Hop on board the Novelty with Balmy Day Cruises to get a closer view and access to the island. Cruise tickets can be reserved in advance.
For an on-shore adventure, tour the Hendricks Hill Museum. Displaying a collection of 19th- and 20th-century artifacts, the historic homestead gives visitors a glimpse into Southport's early years. Admission is free, and you can visit Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the months of July and August. If you want to pick up a snack or a souvenir shirt, pop over to the Southport General Store and Barn anytime of year. Its centuries-old white clapboard building is a must-see for history lovers.
Where to eat and stay in Southport
You'd be remiss to visit Maine without devouring some delicious seafood. Known for serving the freshest lobster in the area, Robinson's Wharf Restaurant is a longstanding local favorite. Open seven days a week, they also have an adjoining market that sells fresh-caught seafood and a gift shop. To enjoy both classic burgers and coastal staples in a casual setting, try Cozy's Dockside. Snag a seat outside to enjoy harbor views while you dine.
When it comes to lodgings, Southport offers quality over quantity. Of the few hotels to choose from, the Newagen Seaside Inn is top-rated among travelers. With cozy guest rooms and seaside cottages, the historic hotel's sweeping ocean views are perfect for a romantic escape. Their onsite restaurant and bar, The Pub, serves classic Maine dishes alongside live music during the popular summer season. While you won't find any budget-friendly chain hotels nearby, you can treat yourself to a coastal cabin at Linekin Bay Resort to lean into the idyllic New England experience. Couples seeking an intimate East Coast island getaway should head to Clark Island, which is just over an hour's drive away from Southport.