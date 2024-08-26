This Lesser-Known Little City Offers The Best Of Maine With Fewer Crowds And A Lower Cost

Maine offers intrepid explorers rugged landscapes to explore, charming seaside towns, and over 6,000 lakes, scattered throughout its dense wilderness. The Pine Tree State is already firmly off the beaten path, but if you're looking for a slice of Maine that's less-visited than hotspots like Portland and Bar Harbor, Bangor is just the place — and it will save you money, too.

The longtime home of Stephen King and a contender for the purported birthplace of the mythical lumberjack, Paul Bunyan, Bangor might not be on the radar of many travel enthusiasts, but for those who love the great outdoors, this is an ideal hamlet to discover. Whether you're visiting to see if Bangor lives up to Stephen King's portrayal as the creepy yet fictional town of Derry (the setting for several novels), or you're simply looking to get lost in the woods, you might leave scratching your head as to why it's so lesser-known.

Situated on the edge of Maine's remote Highlands region, Bangor is just steps away from beautiful natural scenery in both Acadia National Park and the hidden gem of Baxter State Park. Of course, there are still plenty of museums to explore and delicious restaurants to eat your way through. Visitors also have multiple ways to get out on the water, whether it be walking along the Penobscot River or heading for a scenic, seaside Maine town.

