Browse Cute Boutiques And Feel The Magic Of Hawaii's Rich Heritage At A South Shore Small Town
For many Americans, Hawaii is the best way to experience a tropical vacation without needing a passport or having to learn another language. Hawaii has always been a beacon of peace, tranquility, and joy, which is why the islands host an average of five times the number of American tourists than residents each year. Part of what makes Hawaii so special is that each island offers a unique experience. You can go to Oahu to experience the places where they shot Jurassic Park or swim and relax at some of the best beaches in Maui. However, for nature lovers, there is only one Hawaiian destination: Kauai.
Because much of Kauai is covered in protected wilderness preserves, you can see much more of the natural beauty of the entire island chain. But just because Kauai doesn't have as much infrastructure as Oahu or the Island of Hawaii doesn't mean it's devoid of shopping districts and boutiques. Old Kōloa Town is a quaint small town nestled between Lawai and Poipu. If you're a fan of Hawaiian culture and history, you must include this site in your vacation itinerary.
The history of Old Kōloa Town
Something you'll notice when visiting Old Kōloa Town is that many of the buildings are original residences and businesses that date back to the early 1900s. While these buildings have been renovated and converted into modern shops and restaurants, they help preserve the historical significance of the town. Seeing some of these buildings in person, like the Tao Building, the Kōloa Hotel, and the Yamamoto Store, is an impressive experience.
Old Kōloa Town's modern story begins in 1835 with the construction of the first sugar plantation and mill in Hawaii. Thanks to the success of this operation, more businesses and people came to the islands to settle and develop towns. More sugar mills were built in the area, allowing Kōloa and the rest of Kauai to become modernized through the 19th and 20th centuries.
If you want to experience most of the history of Old Kōloa Town, you can walk the 10-mile Kōloa Heritage Trail, which takes you along 14 different stops to various important sites, buildings, and monuments. Also, if you visit in July, you can participate in the Plantation Days Festival.
Things to do in Old Kōloa Town
Some of the best things to do in Kauai are its outdoor excursions; think snorkeling, hiking, tubing, and the like. But when you're in Old Kōloa Town, the two main things to do are shopping and eating. Despite the town's relatively small size, it's full of boutiques and stores that offer a wide variety of local arts, crafts, and treats. Shopping from local businesses allows you to support the community and keep it thriving.
Some spots to buy art and souvenirs include Fish Eye Gallery, Hawaiian Artisans, and Sun of Aloha. Best of all, these shops are all within walking distance, so you can spend the afternoon (or the whole day) browsing and collecting unique items to take back to the mainland.
As far as food goes, you have abundant options, from traditional Hawaiian food to greasy, guilty pleasures and fine dining. In Old Kōloa Town, there's a mix of restaurants and food stands, so you can get a full sit-down meal or a quick bite to eat. Most of these places are highly rated, such as Porky's (barbecue sandwiches), Kickshaw's (burgers), and Keoki's Paradise (more upscale dining). Plus, there are many cafes, coffee shops, and Kauai Island Brewing if you want to grab a pint.